MACLEOD: Alberta can’t survive five years of globalist Carney’s centralized control

Mark Carney is not some accidental politician who wandered into Ottawa from Bay Street. He is a product of the modern global financial establishment. Former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, long-time participant at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, and a prominent voice in global climate finance and centralized economic coordination, Carney has spent nearly two decades operating inside elite international circles. His worldview, his priorities, were shaped less in Calgary boardrooms or prairie coffee shops and far more in London, Brussels, New York, and Davos. That matters because leaders govern according to the systems they believe in.In recent months, Carney has become increasingly explicit about his belief that the old economic and geopolitical order is ending. At the 2026 WEF meeting in Davos, he declared that “the old order is not coming back” and argued that middle powers like Canada must help build a new international framework beyond the traditional US-led system. He has also repeatedly spoken about a “rupture” in the existing global order and the need for greater international coordination among governments and institutions. More recently, at the European Political Community summit, Carney warned against what he called a more “brutal” and transactional world order and pushed for stronger supranational cooperation between aligned governments. To many Canadians, especially those in central Canada and among progressive political circles, that language sounds visionary and sophisticated. To many Albertans, it sounds like a warning. Disaster ahead..When politicians begin talking about “new world orders,” “post-national systems,” “shared sovereignty,” and “global coordination,” Alberta has learned through bitter experience that the burden usually lands on productive provinces first. Alberta has spent decades funding federal ambitions while watching Ottawa centralize power, regulate resource development, expand bureaucracy, and increasingly dictate economic and social policy from thousands of kilometres away. Under Carney’s philosophy, that trend would not slow down. It would accelerate.Five years under this type of regime could fundamentally transform Alberta. Not for the better.Imagine Alberta five years down this road, under an aggressive Carney-style federal agenda. Oil and gas production still exists, barely, but under suffocating layers of regulation, emissions caps, carbon capture frameworks, and federally managed industrial planning. Investment capital continues fleeing south to the United States, where permitting is faster, taxes are lower, and governments still broadly understand that energy development is an economic asset rather than a moral failing. Head offices and investment capital continue to leave. Young professionals continue migrating to Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. The province becomes increasingly dependent on federal transfer negotiations despite sitting on some of the largest natural resource reserves on Earth.Meanwhile, censorship laws quietly expand under the banner of “online harms,” “misinformation,” and “social responsibility.” Canadians increasingly self-censor, not because police are kicking in doors, but because the regulatory environment punishes dissent economically and socially. Banks, employers, digital platforms, and regulators coordinate operations from the same ideological playbook. .We have already witnessed glimpses of this during the convoy protests, when financial tools were weaponized against political dissenters. Albertans noticed. They did not forget.Economically, the country drifts deeper into managed decline. Taxes rise because federal spending continues growing faster than the productive economy. Debt servicing consumes larger portions of federal revenues. Productivity stagnates. Housing becomes increasingly unaffordable despite endless federal announcements. Bureaucracy expands further while private-sector competitiveness contracts. Ottawa continues speaking the language of innovation while simultaneously regulating the industries that actually generate wealth.And central control grows steadily stronger. More national standards. More federal oversight. More interprovincial dependency. More decisions made by unelected and appointed agencies, tribunals, regulators, and international frameworks that ordinary Albertans neither voted for nor meaningfully influence. This federal government has even openly promoted alignment with the European Union, adding even a fourth layer of government. Alberta’s ability to chart its own economic future shrinks year by year.That is one possible future.But there is another.Five years from now, Alberta could instead be standing as an independent, economically aggressive, globally competitive nation aligned with its geographic and economic realities rather than Ottawa’s ideological ambitions. .Debt could be dramatically reduced through disciplined fiscal management and increased revenue from resources. We could have very competitive tax rates that attract capital rather than drive it away. Major pipeline infrastructure could be completed to the Pacific, Atlantic, and even the Arctic coasts because economic self-interest would align with our neighbours, with whom we would partner, quickly replacing endless federal obstructionism.Trade agreements could be quickly secured with the US, Mexico, Asia, and Europe, built around Alberta’s actual strengths: energy, agriculture, petrochemicals, technology, aviation, and natural resources. Rather than apologizing for hydrocarbons, Alberta could leverage them strategically, exactly as Norway, Qatar, and the US do.A sovereign Alberta could negotiate defence and security agreements directly with the US through NORAD-style cooperation, protecting both physical, continental security and energy supply and security while maintaining economic integration with our largest customer. Moreover, the province’s enormous resource wealth could fund infrastructure, education, healthcare, and strategic investment rather than being swallowed up by equalization formulas and very unequal federal redistribution systems.More importantly, Albertans could begin to govern themselves according to their own priorities and culture. Lower taxes. Smaller government. Greater personal freedom. Faster project approvals. Stronger property rights. Less censorship. Less ideological micromanagement. Much more accountability from every aspect of our political leadership. .That is ultimately the real divide emerging in Canada. It is no longer merely left versus right or Liberal versus Conservative. It is increasingly a conflict between centralized global managerialism and regional democratic and economic self-determination. Mark Carney represents one vision of the future: internationally integrated and managed, very technocratic, highly centralized, and increasingly post-national. Alberta’s growing independence movement represents another: local control, economic pragmatism, competitive taxation, resource development, and democratic accountability much closer to home.And for a growing number of Albertans, the choice is becoming clearer by the day.