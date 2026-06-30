Opinion

MACLEOD: Alberta doesn't need more police forces — it needs one policing strategy

Fragmented oversight, Ottawa-controlled RCMP policing, and uneven standards are failing Albertans. It's time to build a unified provincial policing system.
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