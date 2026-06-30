MACLEOD: Alberta doesn't need more police forces — it needs one policing strategy

Policing in Alberta has reached the point where polite language no longer helps. The system is fragmented, overlayered, unevenly governed, and too often shaped by priorities outside the communities it serves.This is not a criticism of either the RCMP, municipal, or the Alberta Sheriffs’ frontline police officers. Alberta has thousands of capable men and women doing difficult work under difficult circumstances. The problem is how the structure has evolved around them. No serious business, emergency service, military command, or provincial government would design Alberta’s current policing model on purpose.Today, Alberta policing is a patchwork quilt. The RCMP provides most rural policing under federal command. Divided into 5 districts, it has 107 detachments with more than 2200 regular (sworn) and civilian members, 150 public service employees, and about 400 municipal employees. Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Camrose, Lacombe, Taber, and other communities operate municipal services. Grande Prairie is building its own police service. Some First Nations have separate policing arrangements. Alberta Sheriffs are expanding into police-like duties and are now moving toward the new Alberta Sheriffs Police Service (ASPS).This is one of the major problems. Oversight is spread across municipal police commissions, provincial legislation, independent review bodies, the RCMP Act, the Police Act, federal labour structures, local politics, and the provincial cabinet. That is not a strategy. That is managed confusion. This does not serve the people of Alberta well.The biggest structural problem remains in rural policing. RCMP K Division carries much of the burden of rural policing in Alberta, but Albertans do not control the RCMP. Ottawa does. The province and municipalities may pay the bill, but key internal decisions remain in federal hands. Alberta Municipalities has noted that under RCMP agreements, internal matters, including resource management, remain within the RCMP's exclusive jurisdiction..That is the heart of the problem. Rural Albertans can complain about vacancies, response times, burnout, detachment shortages, recruitment failures, and priorities, but the machinery itself is still federally managed.The Auditor General of Canada confirmed what rural Albertans have known for years. In a 2026 report, the Auditor General found that the RCMP’s shortage of police officers had worsened over the previous two years, with at least 3,400 additional police officers needed as of September 2025. The RCMP has responded with a National Recruitment Strategy for 2026–2029, which is welcome, but it also proves the point. This is a national institutional problem, not a temporary inconvenience in Alberta. Alberta cannot build a serious public-safety strategy on the hope that Ottawa’s recruitment system eventually addresses resourcing needs in rural Alberta.To be fair, Alberta RCMP continues to add officers where it can. In March 2026, the RCMP announced 21 new police officers had been deployed to communities across the province, with further deployments planned. Good. But Alberta is a province of roughly five million people spread over a large geography, with rural crime, organized crime, drug trafficking, repeat offenders, border concerns, and property crime pressures that are not theoretical to the people living with them. Twenty-one officers are not a provincial strategy; it’s a bandage.At the same time, smaller and newer police services are being asked to carry more weight. Grande Prairie is the obvious example. The Grande Prairie Police Service is the first new municipal police service established in Alberta in more than 70 years. It is scheduled to assume full policing responsibility for the city on October 21, 2026. The service expects to have up to 91 officers in place by transition, growing toward a planned complement of 110 sworn members.That may work. It may even become a model. But it also raises obvious questions Albertans should be allowed to ask without being accused of opposing local control.How many separate police services can Alberta realistically sustain before standards begin to drift? Who ensures initial basic training and continuing education are thorough, professional, and consistent? Who controls hiring, equipment standards, promotion standards, major-crime capacity, tactical capability, cybercrime expertise, rural response, use-of-force policy, discipline, dispatch integration, intelligence sharing, and procurement?.Like any organization, a police force is a culture, a command structure, a training pipeline, a liability framework, and a long-term financial commitment. Grande Prairie may well succeed, and Albertans should hope that it does. But Alberta should not build a long-term policing strategy by allowing every small community to reinvent the wheel.This is where the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service becomes important. Bill 15, the Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, received Royal Assent on April 16. According to the province, the legislation enables Alberta Sheriffs to transition into the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service without disrupting law-enforcement operations. It also creates a pathway for eligible Alberta Sheriffs currently performing police-like duties to become ASPS police officers, subject to training and qualification requirements.That is not a small administrative change. It is the beginning of Alberta building its own policing spine.Critics have legitimate concerns. The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) have warned that Bill 15 represents a major move toward establishing a provincial police force and have flagged questions about consultation, cost, and accountability. RMA noted the legislation could allow roughly 600 sheriffs currently performing police-like duties to transfer into the new Alberta Sheriffs Police Service. Alberta Municipalities has also raised governance concerns, including the need for municipal voices in policing oversight. Those concerns should not be dismissed. They should be fixed. And they are not valid arguments against Alberta control. There are arguments for better governance in Alberta.The answer is not continued chaos under a provincial logo. The answer is a unified Alberta policing model with one overall standard, one comprehensive training architecture, one equipment baseline, one province-wide data system, one set of policy and administrative manuals, and one public accountability framework. New Zealand has such a model..That does not mean abolishing every municipal police service tomorrow morning. It does mean Alberta needs a single provincial policing authority or board of directors that sets strategic standards for every police provider in Alberta: RCMP contract detachments while they remain, ASPS, municipal police services, and First Nations policing partners.That board must be Alberta-based, publicly accountable, professionally staffed, and completely insulated from day-to-day political meddling. It should include municipal, rural, indigenous, legal, policing, and public representatives. Its job would not be to direct investigations. Its job would be to ensure that Albertans receive consistent, competent, properly funded, and properly trained policing regardless of postal code.Alberta already has pieces of this system. The province already has a Police Act. The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police already works on best practices, training, standards, and intelligence sharing. Police agencies already share information to target repeat offenders and provincial crime patterns. The bones of a coordinated model already exist. What is missing is the political courage to admit the current structure is too fragmented and too dependent on Ottawa.Albertans deserve a police service that answers to Alberta’s needs. Rural residents deserve more than apologies about staffing shortages. Taxpayers deserve cost transparency. Officers deserve consistent training, equipment, and career standards. Victims deserve response times that are not determined by jurisdictional confusion or federal resistance. And the public deserves a system where accountability does not disappear into a fog of federal contracts, local commissions, provincial ministries, and overlapping acronyms..The practical path is clear: accelerate the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, build a unified provincial training college, create common standards for every police service, establish a serious Alberta policing authority, and begin a phased transfer of rural policing responsibility from the RCMP to Alberta-controlled services.This is not anti-RCMP. Many RCMP members have served Alberta honourably under difficult circumstances, and while no surveys have been taken, many, some estimate over half, of currently serving RCMP members in K Division would transition to the ASPS. A financial bonus would increase that number considerably.But the current patchwork structure is failing the province. Alberta does not need more federal excuses or more local policing fiefdoms. It needs an organizational structure, command, accountability, standards, and control.Public safety is a primary responsibility of every government, and it is owed to every Albertan, from downtown Calgary to a farmyard outside Fairview. It is time for Alberta to build it.