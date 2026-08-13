MACLEOD: Alberta families pay government more than they pay to live

Most Albertans do not need another report to tell them life is expensive. They see it every week at the grocery store, every month when the mortgage or rent is due, and every winter when growing children need new boots, coats, and clothing.What most families do not see nearly as clearly is the full cost of government.Our graphic compares the estimated total tax burden carried by an average Alberta couple with two children against what that same family spends on food, clothing, housing, and utilities.The result is difficult to ignore..The family earns an average cash income of approximately $189,868. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2026 Canadian Tax Simulator, its total tax burden is estimated at $72,753.That compares with approximately $53,499 spent on the three essentials every household must provide: shelter, food, and clothing..The difference is $19,254.Put another way, the average Alberta family of four carries a total tax burden that is roughly 36% greater than what it spends on feeding, clothing, and housing itself. That is an extraordinary number. Government has become the largest claim on the family budget.The estimated tax burden includes approximately $27,110 in personal income taxes, $15,641 in payroll and health-related taxes, $5,556 in property taxes, $4,474 in sales taxes, and $8,797 in fuel taxes, excise duties, customs charges, and other government levies.It also includes about $7,646 in corporate and profit taxes and $3,529 in natural resource levies attributable to the household.That last point requires an honest explanation.An Alberta family does not receive a bill marked “corporate tax,” nor does it personally remit oil and gas royalties to the provincial government. Fraser includes these amounts because its methodology attempts to measure the entire economic burden of taxation, not merely the taxes that appear on a family’s income tax return..Corporations may write the cheque, but corporations do not manufacture money. Taxes imposed on businesses ultimately have to come from somewhere. They may be reflected in lower returns to shareholders, reduced investment, lower wages, fewer jobs, or higher prices charged to consumers. The Fraser Institute therefore allocates a portion of corporate taxes to Canadian families.Natural resource levies are more debatable. Alberta royalties can reasonably be viewed as payment for the sale of a publicly owned resource rather than a conventional household tax. For that reason, they should not be confused with income tax, property tax, or payroll deductions.The graphic includes them because it follows Fraser’s broader tax burden methodology, but it identifies them separately so readers understand what is being measured. Remove corporate taxes and resource levies entirely, and the family still faces more than $61,000 in taxes and compulsory government charges — still much more than it spends on food, clothing, and housing.The conclusion does not depend on the disputed categories.The household cost comparison is drawn from Statistics Canada’s Alberta spending data, adjusted to represent a family of four and updated to 2026 prices. The food estimate is approximately $17,572, clothing and footwear about $3,873, and shelter and utilities approximately $32,054. Property tax is excluded from the shelter total to avoid counting it twice..Naturally, no two families have identical finances. A household in Calgary carrying a new mortgage will spend differently from a mortgage-free family in rural Alberta. Some families will earn more, some less. These figures are averages designed to illustrate the overall burden — not to reconstruct anyone’s bank statement. Averages reveal a larger truth..Albertans are repeatedly told the government is making life more affordable. Yet the government first absorbs tens of thousands of dollars from the family economy, then returns a small portion through rebates, credits, subsidies, and programs — usually accompanied by a press conference congratulating itself for its generosity. The government is not giving families its money. It is returning a fraction of theirs.Every functioning society requires revenue. It is a price we all pay to live in a civilized society. The question is whether a system that costs the average family more than food, clothing, and housing combined can still be described as reasonable?Or has the government simply become too large, too expensive, and too accustomed to treating the taxpayer as an unlimited source of funds?