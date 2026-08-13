Opinion

MACLEOD: Alberta families pay government more than they pay to live

When taxes swallow more of an average family's budget than food, shelter, and clothing combined, it is time to stop pretending the state is making life affordable.
Family at kitchen table
Family at kitchen tableImage courtesy of Tyson on Unsplash
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Alberta
Sales Tax
Family
Taxes
Property Tax
Payroll Tax
Income Tax
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