MACLEOD: Alberta independence — what we built, what we learned, and where we go next

Good morning, Alberta. This isn't the result we were hoping for. After years of hard work, it's disappointing that Albertans have chosen not to proceed toward an independence referendum. But democracy means respecting the people's decision, even when it isn't the one we wanted.Before becoming discouraged, however, consider just how far we have come.Only a few years ago, Alberta independence was largely dismissed as a fringe movement. Today, it commands serious political attention, backed by organized campaigns, substantial funding, economic research, and transition plans. Hundreds of thousands of Albertans have spent their time and money supporting a cause they believe in.Consider what we accomplished. Our citizen petition collected 286,593 signatures before verification, many of them gathered in the dead of an Alberta winter. That alone was an extraordinary grassroots achievement. We brought independence into town halls, coffee shops, workplaces, and dinner-table conversations across the province, forcing politicians, economists, and the national media to take notice.We also tackled the difficult questions through financial studies, constitutional research, pension proposals, and transition planning. Independence is no longer an idea that can be casually dismissed. None of that progress disappears because of one referendum result.To Those Who Made It PossibleI personally want to sincerely thank the hundreds of thousands of Albertans who supported this effort, especially the thousands of volunteers and donors who made the campaign possible.Many of you spent countless hours knocking on doors, collecting signatures, organizing meetings, and answering questions. You stood outside in Alberta's bitter winter weather, drove thousands of kilometres, sacrificed weekends and evenings, and sometimes faced hostility simply for speaking your mind..Others donated money they could have spent on themselves or their families. Business owners, retirees, farmers, tradespeople, and working Albertans contributed whatever they could. Some paid a personal price through strained friendships, business relationships, or family disagreements.You deserve enormous credit. While others complained about politics, you rolled up your sleeves and did something about it.Do not interpret this result as a rejection of your efforts. Your work was worthwhile, your contribution mattered, and the movement is much stronger because of you. I sincerely hope we can count on your commitment again when the next opportunity presents itself.Some Lessons We Should LearnWe should also be prepared to examine our own mistakes.Alberta has an unfortunate history of splitting the political right, creating competing parties, and allowing leadership disputes to undermine promising organizations. Independence parties have repeatedly emerged with enthusiasm, only to become distracted by personal rivalries, internal conflict, and undue influence from the fringe minority. The Wildrose Independence Party's leadership battles were a particularly unfortunate example.Frankly, I believe the Alberta Prosperity Project and Let Alberta Decide could have accomplished considerably more under one umbrella. Both made valuable contributions, but separate fundraising, rallies, administrations, and campaign strategies were hardly the most efficient way to pursue the same objective.I hope our next generation of leaders brings stronger organizational and team-building skills. We need those who can resolve disagreements, delegate responsibility, motivate and manage teams, and put the cause ahead of personal ambition. Giving a good speech is one thing. Building a team that stays together when things get difficult is quite another..So Where Do We Go From Here?We cannot change the referendum result or undo past divisions. But we can learn from both and decide what comes next.I have written about this before, including my Western Standard piece on party strategy, which compared establishing another independence party with working from within the United Conservative Party (UCP). My opinion remains unchanged. Rather than creating another competing political party, I believe our best opportunity is to become actively involved in the UCP.The UCP already has what a new party would take years to build: constituency associations, fundraising networks, elected representatives, and an established provincial organization. We also know from painful experience the consequences of splitting the conservative vote. After this referendum, the UCP has a mandate to act on the concerns raised in the first nine questions, all of which benefit Alberta.In my earlier piece, Take Back the UCP, I argued that independence supporters should join the party, become active in constituency associations, seek board positions, advance policy resolutions, and participate in candidate nominations and leadership elections. Rather than dividing our efforts among competing parties, we should concentrate our influence where it can most effectively shape Alberta's government.Our educational organizations, researchers, and grassroots advocates should continue their important work around the coffee table, outside party politics. Independence must remain a cause that welcomes Albertans of every political background. But when it comes to gaining political influence, I believe the UCP offers our strongest opportunity.This Is Not the EndAlberta's voice has never been louder or clearer. Ottawa, Edmonton, and Canadians across the country now understand that our concerns cannot simply be dismissed. We have built a movement that deserves to keep being heard, and our next challenge is to turn that strength into lasting political influence.I believe the UCP offers our best opportunity. Rather than dividing into competing parties or blaming one another for this result, we should concentrate on better organization, stronger leadership, and a common purpose. Our independence movement must remain united, even as we pursue change through different avenues.To everyone who volunteered, donated, organized, researched, or stood up for what they believed in, thank you. Your sacrifices mattered, your efforts were not wasted, and I sincerely hope you will remain involved.We lost a referendum. We did not lose our convictions, our friendships, our organizations, or the determination to build a better future for Alberta.