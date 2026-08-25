Opinion

MACLEOD: Alberta needs its own trade deal with the United States

As Ottawa sacrificed a lucrative US trade agreement to protect Ontario steel and Quebec dairy, the case for Alberta’s economic independence has never been stronger.
Oil rig
Oil rigWestern Standard AI photo illustration
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Alberta
Quebec
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Western Independence
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Dairy supply management
50% tariffs
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