MACLEOD: Alberta needs its own trade deal with the United States

For three days, Canada and the United States (US) appeared to have a trade deal. On August 19, President Donald Trump said they probably had one. Canada's trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, said the two countries were "very close," while US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said negotiators had reached an agreement. Then, late on August 21, Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled Canada's negotiators out of Washington and killed it. Carney says the Americans changed the terms at the last minute. In his August 22 explanation, he said the new demands were "uneconomic, unfair," and threatened Canada's sovereignty. He also said Washington was pushing into French-language and cultural protections, dairy policy, and Canada's freedom to negotiate with other countries. On that basis, Ottawa says it had no choice but to walk away. Washington tells almost the exact opposite story. Greer says Canada "declined to finalize the trade deal under the terms agreed earlier this week." He accused Ottawa of introducing new demands and walking back previous commitments. A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that Canada was being offered the best tariff treatment of any major exporter to the US but still wanted more concessions, particularly on steel, aluminum, automobiles, and softwood lumber. Steel tells us a lot about what was actually on the table. The US was reportedly prepared to cut its tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum from 50% to 25%. Canadian steel would receive the lower rate up to a quota of roughly 4 million tonnes per year, with anything above that subject to the 50% tariff. Washington was also prepared to reduce the tariff on Canadian-built cars and trucks from 25% to 15%, with further reductions for American content. Canada wanted the auto rate down to 10% and better treatment for steel..Those were not small concessions, and they were enormously important to Ontario, which is home to the country's major steel producers and the heart of Canada's automobile industry. Ottawa has already committed billions in financing, procurement preferences, and other measures to defend those sectors. There is nothing wrong with protecting Canadian workers, but Albertans should understand what was being protected and where. Dairy was another sticking point. Carney acknowledged that Washington wanted changes there as well. Canada offered some administrative concessions but refused to alter supply management itself, US dairy quotas, or the tariffs protecting the system. That matters because almost 69% of Canada's milk production quota is in Quebec and Ontario, and roughly 80% of Canada's dairy farms are in those two provinces. This starts to explain what the negotiations were really about: Ottawa was balancing a national agreement against politically powerful industries concentrated mainly in Ontario and Quebec. The Americans also wanted Canada to restore US liquor to provincial shelves, address what they considered discriminatory treatment of American cheese and vehicles, and accept tighter rules governing future trade arrangements and supply chains. Carney considered some of those demands an intrusion into Canadian sovereignty. That is a legitimate negotiating position, but it is quite different from the simple public story that Canada heroically walked away because Washington attacked the French language. .The deal collapsed because the two governments disagreed over money, industries, and control. Steel, autos, dairy, lumber, provincial liquor restrictions, and Canada's freedom to negotiate elsewhere all mattered. French language and cultural rules were part of the fight, but they were hardly the whole fight.There is also an uncomfortable timing problem in Ottawa's explanation. Only forty-eight hours before the collapse, both governments were talking as though the deal was essentially done. Trump said a deal had been reached, subject to final paperwork; Greer was publicly optimistic; LeBlanc said Canada and the US were "very close" and provinces were already being asked to put American liquor back on store shelves. Then the whole arrangement suddenly fell apart. Maybe Washington moved the goalposts at the last minute, as Carney says. Donald Trump is certainly capable of doing that. But Greer flatly denies it and says Canada backed away from commitments already made. Until the negotiating documents are released, Canadians should be skeptical of both governments rather than automatically accepting Ottawa's version.For Alberta, there is a bigger issue. The US buys what we sell: oil, gas, petrochemicals, agricultural products, and manufactured goods. Our trade relationship with the US is direct, obvious, and enormously valuable, yet Alberta does not negotiate it. Ottawa does..When Ottawa sits down with Washington, Alberta's interests get bundled together with Ontario steel and automobiles, Quebec dairy, supply management, softwood lumber, cultural policy, and every other national political consideration. If Ottawa decides that protecting an Ontario steel quota is worth risking a broader trade agreement, Alberta will live with the consequences. If Ottawa decides that Quebec dairy protection is non-negotiable, Alberta will live with the consequences. If Ottawa walks away from Washington entirely, Alberta businesses, workers, and resource producers will live with the consequences.That is why this failed agreement should matter to anyone considering Alberta independence. We cannot claim to control our economic future while another government controls our relationship with our largest customer. Ottawa will always negotiate for Canada as a whole; that is its job. Canada's priorities are rarely Alberta's priorities.An independent Alberta would negotiate directly with Washington for Alberta oil, gas, agriculture, manufacturing, pipelines, and market access. We would decide what concessions were worth making and what interests were worth defending. No one in Ottawa should be able to trade one Alberta priority against a more favoured industry thousands of kilometres away.The lesson from this failed deal is simple. The people who produce Alberta's wealth should control the negotiations that determine where it can be sold, and the government representing Alberta should answer only to Albertans when those negotiations succeed or fail. If we want our own trade policy, our own priorities, and our own seat at the table across from the US, provincial lobbying will never be enough.That requires sovereignty. Independence is not a slogan in this argument; it is the only practical way Alberta can take control of its most important trading relationship and stop its economic interests from being bargained away.