MACLEOD: Alberta, why vote for the status quo?

Before October 19, Albertans deserve a straight answer: what, exactly, are we voting to preserve? Those urging us to remain should explain why the present arrangement deserves our endorsement.There are honest reasons to stay: familiarity, reliable pensions, and family and business ties stretching across Canada. Plenty of Albertans have family in Ontario, history in Quebec, and memories in the Maritimes. Those attachments are important, and they will not change. But they also don't excuse Confederation's costs or failures. “It’s always been this way” is no defence of an arrangement we would reject if offered today.Let’s be honest about what the status quo actually is. It is not neutral ground. It is a specific constitutional arrangement with specific costs, and a vote to remain is a vote to keep paying every one of them.Here are the ten largest. Before renewing this agreement, Albertans should examine in detail what they are paying for.Equalization: Ottawa’s transfer figures put the program at approximately $27 billion in 2026–27, with Alberta receiving none. Albertans help finance it through federal taxes, yet Kenney's 2021 referendum, in which 61.7% of Albertans supported removal of the constitutional commitment, produced no such amendment. In fact, it was completely ignored. Apparently, our contribution is indispensable; our objection considerably less so.Representation: Alberta has 37 of 343 Commons seats and six senators, compared with Prince Edward Island’s four senators. Our population and economic importance do not translate into equivalent influence. We can change the occupants; changing the arithmetic requires considerably more than electing another batch of federal Conservatives. The Supreme Court is worse, with three seats from Ontario, three from Quebec, and two for all of Western Canada..Development restrictions: Northern Gateway, Energy East, Teck Frontier, and dozens of others disappeared under different combinations of political, regulatory, and commercial pressures. These major energy projects require a level playing field and a stable regulatory environment.The money is leaving; a Fraser study puts Albertans’ cumulative net federal contribution at a projected $321.9 billion from 2007–08 through 2026–27. How much wealth should we transfer while accepting so little control over the policies that affect our ability to produce it? Generosity should not require political submission.Energy policy by negotiation: Ottawa has committed not to introduce the oil and gas emissions cap, while federal electricity rules remain in abeyance under the energy agreement. Those concessions matter. So does Alberta having to negotiate relief from policies aimed at its economic foundations, including billions on carbon capture projects. We should expect durable authority over our development, rather than celebrate every occasion, or MOU, where Ottawa agrees to step back.Market access: Trans Mountain gives our oil greater access to overseas customers, including Asia. But the export record demonstrates why additional routes matter. Why should building the infrastructure needed to sell our principal export become a prolonged national political struggle?Pension control: Quebec has operated its own pension plan since 1966. Alberta deserves to examine the same option using credible actuarial evidence, with benefits and portability protected. Some Albertans may prefer the CPP, but demanding an honest comparison is hardly an attack on Canada. Alberta has requested clarity on Alberta’s share of the CPP assets. The federal government has also simply ignored that.Unequal expectations: Quebec administers its provincial personal income tax and exercises substantial immigration selection powers, alongside its separate pension plan. Canada plainly accommodates provincial autonomy. Why is greater control an established feature of Quebec’s place in Confederation, yet so often presented as a threat when Alberta seeks it?.The bulging federal debt: The PBO outlook projects federal debt of roughly $1.4 trillion in 2026–27, rising to $1.66 trillion by 2030–31. That’s assuming the increasing deficits go as planned. Ottawa’s own forecasts put this year’s interest bill above its Canada Health Transfer, with substantial deficits throughout the next five years. More money for creditors, more borrowing for our children — and we are supposed to call this the safe option.Constitutional influence: The federal government appoints superior court and Supreme Court judges, while Quebec has three Supreme Court seats guaranteed by law and Alberta has none. That does not make judges Ottawa’s employees; Alberta’s constitutional victories demonstrate otherwise. It does mean our place in the institutions interpreting the federation lacks the explicit protection afforded to Quebec.Supporters of “Forever Canada” deserve the scrutiny they demand of independence advocates. What will change, who has committed to it, and how will those commitments survive another election? “It could be worse” is a remarkably thin sales pitch for another generation of the same frustrations.Option 2 on Question 10 does not make Alberta independent. The official wording asks whether the government should begin the constitutional process toward a binding independence referendum; October’s result is itself non-binding. Supporting it establishes a political direction while leaving the ultimate decision for a later vote.Albertans can examine a different future without pretending every negotiation will be easy or every outcome guaranteed. Refusing to explore our options while accepting the mounting costs of the current arrangement is a strange definition of prudence.Choosing Option 1 would not legally close the door on reform or independence. Politically, however, Ottawa would have every incentive to treat it as Alberta’s endorsement of the constitutional status quo and, subsequently, have little reason to address any of our grievances. Consider that consequence before handing over your vote.My choice is Option 2. Give Alberta’s government a clear and strong democratic mandate to pursue the process, establish the terms, and bring the eventual decision back to its people. On October 19, stop rewarding a system that takes our acceptance for granted. Vote to put Alberta’s future in Albertans’ hands.