Opinion

MACLEOD: Alberta’s AI awakening — stop exporting LNG and start building ‘super intelligence’ factories

The global AI race requires massive power, and Alberta is sitting on the ultimate fuel.
Alberta’s natural gas could power AI factories and keep more of the value at home.
Alberta’s natural gas could power AI factories and keep more of the value at home.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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