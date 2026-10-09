Opinion

MACLEOD: Alberta’s independence — allocation of federal assets and liabilities

Coffee-shop arithmetic ignores the financial reality of dividing Canada's assets and liabilities.
Alberta's Independence
Alberta's IndependenceImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Debt
Equalization
Independence
Canadian Pension Plan
Opinion
Western
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October 19 Referendum
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