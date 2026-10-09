MACLEOD: Alberta’s independence — allocation of federal assets and liabilities

Ask a room of Albertans what independence would save us, and the answers come fast: we would stop paying for everybody else. No more equalization overpayments. Lower taxes. More accountable spending. Ask the same room what Alberta would owe, and the room goes quiet. That silence is where this column lives.First, allow me to remind you that nothing on October 19 divides anything. The referendum is non-binding. A vote for Option 2 starts a constitutional process toward a later binding referendum, and no ledger opens on October 20. But the Clarity Act is blunt about what a real secession negotiation must cover, and "the division of assets and liabilities" sits right there in section 3, beside borders and Aboriginal rights. If the process ever runs, this is the biggest file on the table. It deserves better than coffee-shop arithmetic.Start with the debt side. Lennie Kaplan at the C.D. Howe Institute — former executive director of the MacKinnon Report on Alberta's finances, and nobody's Ottawa apologist — ran the numbers last month. Calculate Alberta’s 12.7% population share of the federal debt, then add provincial debt projected at $126 billion by 2029, and you get $444 billion. Divide by GDP instead, and Alberta's 15.6% share pushes it to $518 billion. The annual interest bill climbs from $3.5 billion to $12.5 or $14.5 billion — and that is before bond markets add the 50-to-150-basis-point premium that Quebec and Scotland research says a brand-new Alberta would pay for the privilege of being untested.The independence movement's answer is a third formula: divide by Alberta's historical net contribution to the federation. Decades of paying in more than we got back, monetized. The Alberta Transition Council’s (ATC) own plan argues for exactly that. Kaplan quickly issued his verdict on that: "complex, contentious, and fraught with uncertainty." And here is the detail that should stop every argument in its tracks. The ATC's own budget carries inherited federal debt at zero and says in print that this is "not a claim that Alberta owes any amount," and "not a negotiating position.”Read that again. The most detailed independence blueprint ever produced in this province refuses to write down a debt figure. That is not cowardice. It is honesty. Nobody can tell you the number because it doesn't exist until two governments negotiate it..Now the honest part, because the ledger runs both ways.If Alberta owes a share of the debt, Alberta owns a share of the assets. CFB Cold Lake, the Wainwright training area, and the Edmonton Garrison. Federal airports, labs, office buildings, and penitentiaries. The Trans Mountain pipeline, which Ottawa bought and built out for roughly $38 billion of federal money. And the biggest item on any list: the Canada Pension Plan's nest egg. The Alberta government once claimed $334 billion of it — more than half. Canada's chief actuary reviewed that claim and concluded it "does not respect" the law. Independent estimates put a lawful share at 20% to 25%. Even that is well over $100 billion, and every dollar of it lands on Alberta's side of the ledger.The ATC's plan calls its approach a Territorial Asset Exchange: Alberta takes the federal assets inside Alberta and uses its theoretical share of everything outside Alberta — embassies, warships, the CBC's furniture — as credit against the debt. No cheque crosses the table. Everything is set against everything else in one package settlement, which is how these divorces actually get settled.And that is the real lesson here. Division is not arithmetic. It is a negotiation, and a negotiation has two ends. Alberta would arrive with the equalization grievance, a CPP claim worth over $100 billion, $9.6 billion a year in federal health and social transfers on the table, and a negotiating team the ATC itself budgets at twenty-three people plus a surge staff. Canada would arrive with the rulebook, the creditors, the markets' ear, and a hard interest in not setting a cheap precedent. Both sides would be right about some of the math. The final number lands where the leverage lands it.So when someone tells you independence means Alberta keeps everything and owes nothing, or that it means being crushed under a debt we could never carry, ask which formula they are using and watch the room go quiet again.The honest answer is the independence supporters’ own: it depends on the settlement. What October 19 decides is only whether Alberta starts the process that produces a settlement. Vote on the question with your eyes open about the answer.Nobody has that answer yet.