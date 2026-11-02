Opinion

MACLEOD: Alberta’s independence leaders have forgotten who built the movement

A public spectacle of internal coups and legal threats is burying the independence movement.
Alberta’s independence leaders clash while the grassroots who built the movement are left behind.
Alberta’s independence leaders clash while the grassroots who built the movement are left behind.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Ucp
Chris Scott
Jeff Rath
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Elections Alberta
Alberta Independence
Opinion
Opinion Column
tanya clemens