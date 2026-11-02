MACLEOD: Alberta’s independence leaders have forgotten who built the movement

Four days. That is all it took for the self-appointed leadership of Alberta’s independence movement to turn a lost referendum into a public spectacle of threatened lawsuits.The unofficial results posted by Elections Alberta are not ambiguous: 1,544,819 votes to remain in Canada against 513,885 to begin the legal process toward a binding referendum. Seventy-five to twenty-five. Question 10 was not narrowly lost; it was beaten soundly. I spent months arguing the polls understated our support. They did not. We did not score.And how did the movement’s generals respond? Within 72 hours, they were duelling on social media over who actually runs the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP). Chris Scott — the Whistle Stop Cafe owner who says he sits on the APP board — released a video accusing Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath of orchestrating a coup and is now threatening legal action. Tanya Clemens announced that the board had terminated Sylvestre as CEO and Rath as legal counsel “for cause” on September 14, removing them as directors 10 days later, then sat on the news for weeks to avoid distracting from the campaign. The members funding this organization were never told who was running it during its most important stretch. Transparency, apparently, is for other people.The grounds? Clemens told the Globe and Mail there were concerns about who had access to the APP’s membership database — a list of roughly 250,000 supporters that Scott alleges was handed to two conservative strategists during the campaign — plus the running of the campaign and the two men’s conduct. Those are allegations, not findings, and both men deny everything. Rath calls the board meetings “imaginary” and insists neither Scott nor Clemens was ever lawfully registered as a director. “Chris you aren’t a director,” he wrote. “Get over it.” Sylvestre chaired an APP town hall that same evening, dismissed the claims as completely false, and vowed not to fight in public because it would, in his words, “make us all look like we’re freaking crazy.” You could not sell this as satire..Now the only question that matters is who cares? Not the volunteers who spent winter evenings at a petition table. Not the supporter who sent $50 or $100 that could have gone to family. Not the thousands who knocked on doors and had awkward conversations with neighbours.The only audience for a custody battle over a letterhead is the legacy media, and they are delighted to cover it, because nothing discredits a cause quite like its leaders threatening to sue each other in public. The Globe did not have to lift a finger this time. We delivered the story to them ourselves.The movement was never the APP. During the campaign, I argued this fight was ordinary Albertans against the political machine: private citizens spending their own money against governments, unions, universities, and a $4 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign for the other side. Volunteers gathered the petition’s 286,593 signatures between January and May, much of that work on the side of the road through an Alberta winter.The independence side disclosed just over $1 million raised through Elections Alberta’s advertiser reports, a lot of it — as I wrote during the campaign — arriving in $50 and $100 contributions. Little of it depended on titles, and none of it vanishes because directors are wrestling over the membership list.In June, I called splintering into ego-driven factions the worst mistake the movement could make. I warned about this exact pattern in August: personalities clash, factions develop, and the movement fragments. After the vote, I said it again. It took four days to prove the point.So, now what? My essays have circled that question for months; the analysis has not changed. The party math is what it is: under first-past-the-post, a new independence party is a machine for electing NDP members..The United Conservative Party (UCP) route offers access, not control, and Premier Danielle Smith has drawn her line: no second referendum while she is premier, and sovereigntists inside her party can accept the result or leave. The leverage argument presumed a credible threat, and 75% to 25% is not one. Sylvestre’s plan — flooding the UCP annual general meeting in Calgary next month to capture the board — is now being pursued by a man who insists he was never fired from the organization he may or may not still lead. Scott calls a sovereigntist takeover of the UCP “a disaster” and is running for a board seat himself, apparently to stop the people who agree with him. If you can follow the strategy in any of this, you are ahead of me.Maybe the answer is hiding inside the wreckage. Stop auditioning saviours. The petition, the money, the crowds, the 513,885 votes: most of it came from the grassroots the movement loves to invoke and routinely forgets. As I put it on X, every contribution built this: the donations, the time, the flag-waving, the friendly conversations, and yes, the work of the various “leaders” too. But they are not the movement; they never were, and this week they have demonstrated the point..We did not score. The scoreboard says so. But the scoreboard does not decide what those 513,885 Albertans do next, and neither do the “leaders” currently wrestling over the microphone.Whatever direction comes next — whether educating, organizing, fighting inside the UCP, or building outside it — will be chosen by the same people who did the work the first time. Now what?That question finally belongs to the people who earned it.