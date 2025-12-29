MACLEOD: Alberta’s institutions make independence a practical choice

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.An independent Alberta would not be a leap into the unknown. It would be a managed transition from one constitutional framework to another, leveraging institutions that already exist, already function, are accountable and already deliver results.The popular premise — that independence means tearing everything down and starting from scratch — is simply wrong. In operational terms, Alberta is closer to statehood than most sovereign countries ever were on the eve of independence. The infrastructure is in place. The personnel are in place. The institutions are in place. What remains is a deliberate, orderly transfer of authority.Start with governance. Alberta already operates a full Westminster-style parliamentary system: a legislature, an executive cabinet, an independent judiciary, a professional public service, and mature regulatory agencies. These are not theoretical constructs. They are operational realities with decades of institutional memory..PARDY: The referendum goose could still be cooked.Independence would not abolish these structures; it would repurpose them. The Legislative Assembly would become a national parliament. The premier would become a Prime Minister or President. Ministries would retain their mandates, expanding where federal competencies are assumed. This is continuity, not chaos.On day one of independence, Alberta could adopt a Continuity of Laws Act — standard practice in post-secession transitions — temporarily incorporating existing Canadian federal statutes into Alberta law. This includes the Criminal Code, immigration statutes, transportation regulations, financial rules, and commercial law.Nothing breaks. Courts continue to operate. Police continue to enforce the law. Contracts remain valid. Over time, Parliament would amend, repeal, or replace inherited statutes to reflect Alberta’s priorities. This phased approach reduces risk and reassures markets, investors, and citizens alike. The citizens of Alberta can then change these laws as they see fit, in the fullness of time.The justice system is already largely provincial in operation. Alberta administers courts, prosecutes most criminal cases, and runs correctional facilities. Judges are trained in Canadian common law, which would remain the foundation of Alberta’s legal system. There is no requirement to reinvent jurisprudence. Common law continuity ensures predictability—an essential condition for economic stability and foreign investment..Public administration is another strength. Alberta has one of the most capable civil services in Canada, with deep expertise in finance, energy regulation, environment, health delivery, and infrastructure. Treasury Board, Finance, Energy, Environment, and Justice already perform functions analogous to those of national ministries in smaller OECD countries.The transition is one of scale and scope, not competence. Where gaps exist — foreign affairs, border services, defense procurement — they are narrow, technical, and solvable through phased implementation and transitional agreements.Fiscal capacity is where Alberta’s readiness becomes undeniable. With the exception of personal income tax, Alberta already collects most major taxes: corporate tax, fuel taxes, property taxes, and resource royalties. It already runs its own revenue agency and financial management systems, collecting its own corporate income tax through the Tax and Revenue Administration division.Assuming control of customs and excise functions would require administrative expansion, not reinvention. An independent Alberta would also eliminate net fiscal transfers out of the province, immediately improving its balance sheet and expanding policy flexibility. It would also have the financial capacity to do this..Energy and natural resources provide a strategic advantage few new countries enjoy. Alberta already regulates, taxes, and manages its resource base. Energy royalties, land titles, and environmental oversight are provincial competencies today. Independence consolidates control rather than disrupts it. This creates leverage in trade negotiations and provides a durable fiscal anchor during transition years.Border management and trade are often raised as concerns, but again, this is a question of administration, not feasibility. Alberta already complies with international trade standards through Canada. Customs operations can be built incrementally, supported initially by bilateral agreements with Canada and the United States. The reality is straightforward: Alberta’s exports are too importantto regional supply chains to be disrupted for political theatre. Trade continuity is in everyone’s interest..Health care, education, and social services would continue uninterrupted. These systems are already provincial responsibilities. Hospitals do not close because a constitution changes. Schools do not stop teaching. Pension systems can be transitioned through negotiated asset division and continued participation agreements, as seen in other international separations. The risk here is overstated and often weaponized by opponents of independence.Finally, international recognition is not the hurdle critics pretend it is. Alberta is democratic, stable, resource-rich, and institutionally mature. Recognition follows facts on the ground. A lawful referendum, followed by negotiations and a clear transition framework, would place Alberta firmly within accepted norms of self-determination. The Alberta Prosperity Project is already completing the legwork for this..BOWYER: Recall petitions miss the mark — the real issue is our Westminster system.Independence is not about dismantling Alberta. It is about formalizing what already exists. The province has the institutions, the people, the revenue base, and the legal framework to govern itself effectively.The transition would be evolutionary, not revolutionary — disciplined, pragmatic, and grounded in continuity. The question is no longer whether Alberta could function as an independent country. The question isn’t whether Alberta can run its own country — because we already run one in everything but name.The real decision is whether Albertans will seize the moment and claim the authority we’ve effectively exercised for decades. A Yes vote isn’t a gamble; it’s the logical next step in our own governance. Alberta is ready. The only thing left is for Albertans to say so. Voting to remain in Canada is a voluntary acceptance of continued decline.Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.