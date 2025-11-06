Opinion

MacLEOD: Alberta’s long history of federal neglect demands action, not more negotiation

Alberta has pleaded, bargained, and waited for 120 years — Ottawa’s contempt leaves only one path forward, action.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney... Bill C-5 no panacea for Alberta aspirations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney... Bill C-5 no panacea for Alberta aspirationsWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Federal Government
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news