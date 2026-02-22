MACLEOD: Alberta’s stolen sovereignty — how Ottawa killed the original ‘Alberta First’ movement

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.The political transformation that swept Alberta in the 1930s was driven by economic collapse. The Great Depression hit the province with unusual force. Agricultural prices plunged, farm incomes evaporated, and debt became suffocating across much of rural Alberta. A credit-dependent agricultural economy simply seized up when cash and lending from federally controlled banks dried up. In that environment, conventional policy tools offered little relief, and voters became receptive to bold alternatives that promised immediate purchasing power and local control over economic decisions.William Aberhart, a Calgary school principal and influential radio preacher, stepped into this crisis with a message that resonated widely. Drawing on the Social Credit theory developed by C.H. Douglas, Aberhart argued that the core problem was not a lack of productive capacity — Alberta could still grow food and produce goods — but a shortage of money in circulation. If ordinary citizens had access to credit and purchasing power, the economy could restart from within.The electorate responded decisively. In the 1935 provincial election, Aberhart’s Social Credit Party won a sweeping majority and formed government with a clear mandate to attempt a new economic path. Once in office, however, the depth of Alberta’s fiscal crisis quickly became evident. The province struggled to meet its financial obligations and even defaulted on its bonds in 1936. Aberhart’s government introduced debt-relief legislation, reduced certain expenditures, and capped mortgage interest rates to keep farms and businesses alive.At the same time, the government sought ways to inject spending power directly into the provincial economy. One of the earliest and most practical measures was the issuance of Alberta “Prosperity Certificates.” .These were a form of provincial scrip — essentially a temporary currency substitute — designed to circulate money locally when traditional banking channels were not providing sufficient credit. The certificates were typically issued in small denominations and paid primarily to relief workers. They required a monthly stamp fee to maintain their value, a deliberate design intended to encourage rapid spending rather than hoarding. The objective was straightforward: increase economic activity, keep transactions moving, and provide a bridge until conventional credit returned.While modest in scale, the prosperity certificates represented a clear attempt by Alberta to use its own tools to stabilize a collapsing local economy. They also reflected a broader strategy — if the existing financial system would not provide liquidity, the province would attempt to create it..This impulse extended to institutional reform. Aberhart’s government established the Alberta Treasury Branches, a provincially owned financial network intended to provide Albertans with access to locally directed credit. They survived long after the Depression and continue to operate, serving as a lasting reminder that many citizens preferred a financial institution grounded in provincial priorities rather than distant decision-makers.However, the Social Credit government did not stop there. Influenced by pressure from its own caucus and supporters demanding tangible results, it introduced a series of legislative measures to regulate chartered banks operating in Alberta. These included laws requiring banks to obtain provincial licences, restricting their legal standing when unlicenced, and limiting private citizens' ability to challenge provincial statutes..From Alberta’s perspective, these were logical attempts to assert influence over the flow of credit within its own borders during an economic emergency. From Ottawa’s perspective, they were unconstitutional intrusions into federal jurisdiction. Banking and currency were explicitly assigned to the federal government under Canada’s constitutional framework.The federal response was swift and decisive. In 1937, Ottawa exercised its rarely used power of disallowance and nullified several of Alberta’s banking statutes before they could take effect. Subsequent court challenges reinforced the federal position, with the Supreme Court ruling that Alberta’s legislation was, in substance, an attempt to regulate banking — a field reserved exclusively to the federal government.Alberta attempted to press forward regardless. New versions of the legislation were introduced, including punitive taxes on bank reserves designed to force compliance with provincial oversight. These efforts met the same fate. They were quickly struck down as ultra vires — beyond provincial authority. Even legislation unrelated to banking but intended to reinforce provincial control over economic policy was blocked through federal intervention or judicial review.The practical result was unmistakable. Despite a strong electoral mandate and a province in economic distress, Alberta was prevented from implementing the core financial reforms it believed necessary to restore purchasing power. The promised monthly Social Credit dividend never materialized, not simply because of administrative difficulty, but because the constitutional architecture of Canada placed the essential levers of money and banking beyond provincial reach..By the late 1930s, the Social Credit government was forced to retreat from its most ambitious proposals and adopt more conventional fiscal management as economic conditions gradually improved. Yet the underlying conflict left a lasting institutional and political legacy. The Treasury Branches endured, demonstrating that some level of provincial financial autonomy could exist within narrow boundaries.The larger lesson from the Aberhart era is far less comforting. In the midst of one of the worst economic crises in Canadian history, Alberta attempted, however imperfectly, to direct its own recovery through local credit creation and financial reform. Each time those efforts approached meaningful control over banking or currency, they were overridden by federal authority.This was not a polite disagreement over policy details. It was a hard demonstration of where real power resided. A province facing economic collapse, armed with a fresh democratic mandate, was effectively told that it could manage relief programs and balance its books — but it could not meaningfully control the mechanisms of credit within its own economy. Ottawa’s veto power, reinforced by the courts, did more than block specific laws — it set a precedent that Alberta’s economic experimentation would always operate inside boundaries defined elsewhere. For many Albertans, that episode remains a stark historical example of how decisively federal authority can shut down provincial attempts to chart an independent financial course, even when those attempts are driven by urgent local need.