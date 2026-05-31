Opinion

MACLEOD: Are Canadians being taught what to think?

From election interference and AI infrastructure battles to anti-energy activism, many Canadians may be accepting carefully crafted narratives without questioning who benefits.
Are Canadians being taught what to think?
Are Canadians being taught what to think?Image courtesy of ChatGPT5
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