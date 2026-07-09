MACLEOD: Big tech, big energy, big investments — why is capital flooding into Alberta?

Albertans have been warned for months that even discussing independence, sovereignty, or a referendum would scare away investment capital. It is a tidy argument that sounds serious and knowledgeable at any business luncheon. It also gives the “Forever Canada” crowd a way to scold Albertans for asking any uncomfortable questions.But that premise runs into one large problem. The dollars are still coming in, and the inflow is increasing.Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) has announced plans to build its first Canadian data centre in Sturgeon County, a project that represents more than $13 billion in investment. According to Sturgeon County, the project is expected to create thousands of construction jobs, hundreds of permanent jobs, major local infrastructure improvements, and significant annual public revenue. That does not look like capital flight to me.The Meta facility is not a small, government-funded server room with a fancy press release attached. It will be a one-gigawatt data centre, scalable to 1.8 gigawatts, built to support the global AI boom. The facility is Meta’s first in Canada and part of a broader race among the world’s largest technology companies to secure the power, land, cooling, and infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence.Alberta was not chosen by accident. It was chosen because the province has what serious investors need: abundant natural gas, industrial land, a cold climate, skilled trades, a culture of building large projects, and a reactive, conservative government that understands, has experience with, and is willing to work with capital-intensive industries.The Meta announcement also connects directly to the Greenlight Electricity Centre, a 932-megawatt natural-gas-fired power generation facility in Sturgeon County. Pembina Pipeline, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and Kineticor Asset Management have reached a positive final investment decision on the project, which will provide dedicated power to a major data centre customer..Capital Power has also entered a long-term agreement with Meta to supply 250 megawatts of capacity and energy for the Sturgeon County data centre, with the load expected to come into service in the back half of 2028.These are not MOU’s between governments, predicated on climate ideology and continuous, never-ending, undefined “consultations.” These are signed commercial decisions by large, sophisticated companies.Nor is Meta alone. Technologies New Energy and Data District have advanced a phase-one Alberta data centre initiative expected to include four projects, roughly 240 megawatts of combined capacity, and a development budget of about $1.26 billion. Dow’s Path2Zero project near Fort Saskatchewan remains listed by Alberta Major Projects as a facility valued at roughly $10.1 billion, supporting 7,000 to 8,000 jobs at peak construction and 400 to 500 permanent jobs once operational.Even though it is primarily government-funded and the details are as yet unseen amid the political smoke and hyperbole, any discussion of investment capital in Alberta must include a West Coast oil pipeline proposal and the Pathways carbon capture initiative. The PMO’s office says the pipeline could support up to 140,000 jobs during construction and operation, while the Pathways project could contribute more than $16 billion to Canada’s GDP and support more than 40,000 jobs annually. Ottawa also says the broader package is meant to catalyze more than $200 billion in new investment. If you can't believe them, who can you believe?So let’s be clear. The claim that Alberta’s independence debate is scaring away investment is not supported by the evidence before us. Some business groups are concerned about uncertainty, and there will be some of that. But it will be short-term. That concern should not be dismissed out of hand. Investors do prefer stability. Everyone knows that. But investors also prefer opportunity. They prefer affordable energy, industrial competence, regulatory clarity, skilled workers, land, infrastructure, and access to global markets. Alberta has those advantages in abundance. The better evidence is not what nervous commentators and vested interests say might happen. The better evidence is what capital is actually doing. And large, world-class business organizations are choosing Alberta..The opposition to AI data centres should also be understood in a broader context. Some of it is legitimate local scrutiny. Communities need to ask serious questions about water, land, electricity, taxation, and long-term benefits. Major projects should be examined and not waved through blindly. But scrutiny is one thing. Fear mongering is another.On water, Meta says the Sturgeon County facility will use a closed-loop, liquid-cooled system with dry cooling. Meta says the system will not draw water from surrounding sources for cooling. That matters because one of the main scare lines against data centres is that they will drain local water supplies.On land, this project is being built in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, not on prime residential land in downtown Edmonton or on a family farm being ploughed under for no reason. Alberta has industrial zones precisely because heavy industry, power generation, petrochemicals, and major infrastructure need appropriate places to operate.On power, Alberta’s approach is also practical. If a massive data centre requires massive amounts of electricity, it should either bring in or contract for the power it needs. That is exactly what is happening here. Greenlight will provide dedicated generation. Capital Power will provide additional contracted supply. This is not a case of a company quietly plugging into the grid and sending the bill to everyone else, as those opposing these data centres often suggest.That does not mean there are no issues to manage. It means the usual slogans about water, land, and electricity are not enough. Serious projects deserve serious analysis, not reflexive opposition dressed up as environmental virtue. The AI question is also bigger than Alberta.North America and China are now locked in a contest for AI supremacy. That contest is not only about software. It is about chips, power, data centres, transmission, permitting, and the ability to build physical infrastructure quickly..The White House AI Action Plan says America’s path to AI dominance depends on building far more energy generation, strengthening the grid, and expanding data centre infrastructure. It explicitly warns that American energy capacity has stagnated while China has rapidly built out its grid.The Stanford 2026 AI Index found that US private AI investment reached $285.9 billion in 2025, more than 23 times China’s private investment. But Stanford also cautions that private investment figures likely understate China’s total AI spending because of government guidance funds. In other words, China’s AI push is not simply a private-sector story. It is a strategic national project.Brookings has made the same point in energy terms. In its analysis of how the US and China will power the AI race, Brookings notes that the US has an advantage in advanced semiconductors, while China has a significant advantage in energy buildout. That is the real bottleneck, not just who can design the best AI model, but who can power the infrastructure behind it.Viewed through this more complex, much larger geopolitical lens, Alberta matters. We have the gas. We have the land. We have the trades. We have a cold climate. We know how to build large, complicated, high-risk projects. These are not liabilities but strategic advantages.There is also a live debate in the US about foreign influence and anti-data-centre activism. Republican lawmakers have asked for investigations into whether China-linked entities are fuelling resistance to AI infrastructure. OpenAI has reported China-origin influence activity amplifying anti-data-centre messaging online. At the same time, WIRED reported that some experts remain skeptical of broad claims that Beijing is directly funding or controlling local opposition, and that much of the backlash appears to be rooted in existing local concerns.That distinction matters. It would be reckless to claim that every opponent of a data centre is a foreign asset. It would also be naive to pretend that hostile states have no interest in slowing down Western AI infrastructure. Given China’s ever-increasing influence within this Liberal federal government, this should be a very real concern to Alberta. .The sensible position is full transparency. Follow the funding. Test the claims. Demand evidence. But do not let fear campaigns, whether domestic or foreign-amplified, frighten Alberta out of one of the largest industrial buildouts of our time.Alberta should welcome responsible scrutiny. We should insist on strong local benefits, fair municipal arrangements, reliable power planning, careful water regulation, and real jobs for Albertans. But we should reject the idea that every major project must be strangled by the same old politics of net-zero, delay, suspicion, consultation, and managed decline. The independence debate did not stop Meta, Pembina, Capital Power, Technologies New Energy, or Dow. It has not stopped pipeline and carbon capture discussions from advancing. That should tell us something.The capitalists directing these huge investments are astute. They understand politics, risk, and opportunity. When they look at Alberta, they see what this federal Liberal government too often refuses to see: a serious jurisdiction with the resources, workers, geography, and industrial competence to build things the world actually needs. That is the real story.Alberta is right to push for more control over its future. Alberta is being rewarded with these large capital investments because we already have many of the ingredients that the future requires. The workers who will build these projects do not need another lecture about uncertainty or climate ideology from people who have spent years making Alberta’s economy less certain. They need what this capital represents: work, apprenticeships, contracts, paycheques, tax base, roads, plants, power lines, municipal revenue, and long-term opportunity.The referendum debate is not what threatens Alberta’s future. The real threat is believing that we Albertans are too timid to ask the hard questions, too frightened to build big things on our own terms, and too obedient to accept the climate, political, and social ideology now being imposed upon us. Imposed upon us by the same unaccountable politicians who believe that centralized Laurentian control, increasing nationalization, government funding, and subsequent control of critical infrastructure projects are increasingly necessary. The capital markets are sending a different message. They are saying Alberta is open and a good place to invest. On October 19, we should take the necessary steps to protect that.