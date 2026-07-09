Opinion

MACLEOD: Big tech, big energy, big investments — why is capital flooding into Alberta?

Meta's $13 billion AI data centre and billions more in industrial projects expose the myth that Alberta's independence debate is driving capital away.
Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Meta
Mark Zuckerberg CEO of MetaCourtesy Meta
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