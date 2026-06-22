Opinion

MACLEOD: Bruce McAllister said what many Albertans are thinking about indigenous accountability

Put indigenous people ahead of the ‘indigenous industry.’
Bruce McAllister
Bruce McAllisterWS Files
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Alberta
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Bruce Mcallister
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