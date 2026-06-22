MACLEOD: Bruce McAllister said what many Albertans are thinking about indigenous accountability

Bruce McAllister, a senior aide to Premier Danielle Smith, has been widely criticized for saying bluntly that some indigenous leaders should spend less time attacking Alberta’s government and more time fixing the serious problems inside their own communities. Predictably, the professional outrage machine lit up within minutes. But here is the uncomfortable truth: he is right to raise the issue.This does not mean every indigenous leader is failing. But he is right to state that leadership, accountability, and outcomes matter. After decades of federal funding, programs, and even more federal bureaucracy, with political speeches wrapped in moral superiority, many indigenous people are still waiting for an improvement to the clear problems affecting many reserves across Alberta..According to a Global News report, parroted and dare I say “promoted” by the CBC, McAllister’s comments came after treaty chiefs accused Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government of treason over Alberta’s referendum debate. That is a serious accusation. In fact, Global noted that treason under the Criminal Code is narrowly defined and involves matters such as sharing sensitive defence information with another state or using force to overthrow a government. If chiefs are going to throw around words like “treason” in a democratic debate about Alberta’s future, then Albertans are entitled to ask some difficult questions in return. What is happening inside the communities those chiefs represent? Are children safer? Are families stronger? Are schools producing better results? Are addiction rates falling? Are homes being built and maintained properly? Are ordinary band members able to see where the money goes?Those questions are not racist. They are required for responsible and accountable governance..The real insult is pretending indigenous citizens are too fragile to demand accountability from their own leadership. They are not. In fact, they are the people most directly harmed when money disappears into bureaucracy, poor governance, political patronage, or the endless machinery of the indigenous grievance industry.Canada has spent billions through indigenous programs and initiatives, yet the outcomes remain grim in too many places. The Auditor General of Canada reported in 2026 that Indigenous Services Canada had not effectively implemented, monitored, or assessed key indigenous fiscal initiatives. The report found that Ottawa had provided more than "$6.5 billion in 10-year grant funding" by the end of 2024–25, but had not properly assessed whether those grants were actually closing any socio-economic gaps. Not only are these funds not being assessed or even monitored, but the rate of distribution has increased threefold since this government took power in 2015. .That should anger every Albertan. More importantly, it should anger every indigenous citizen who has watched hereditary Chiefs, elected leaders, consultants, lawyers, activists, and federal departments speak endlessly on their behalf while conditions on the ground remain unacceptable and unchanged.The Harper government’s Indigenous Financial Transparency Act was not perfect, but its principle was sound: public money should be publicly accounted for. Chiefs and councils were required to disclose audited consolidated financial statements and remuneration. That is not colonialism. That is basic governance.Indigenous Services Canada now says the Act’s compliance measures have not been enforced since 2015, and that Ottawa instead works through “partnership” and indigenous-led accountability initiatives. That sounds lovely in a press release. But if ordinary people cannot easily see audited statements, salaries, expenses, program outcomes, housing results, and service delivery performance, then accountability has been weakened, not strengthened..This is where McAllister’s broader point lands. Some leaders are very quick to demand consultation, recognition, sovereignty, funding, accommodation, veto power, and political deference. But with leadership authority comes responsibility. If chiefs want to speak as governments, then they should also be judged as governments.Alberta should have a serious discussion with its indigenous people — not merely with the chiefs, lawyers, and political organizations representing them. The voices of parents, elders, workers, students, small business owners, and young people living in these communities matter just as much as the voices at the microphone.That discussion should be direct and respectful. It should ask what is working, what is failing, who controls the money, who benefits from the current system, and why so many communities remain trapped in conditions no Albertan should tolerate.No one should use suffering in indigenous communities as a political club. But no one should hide behind accusations of racism to shut down scrutiny either.Bruce McAllister said the quiet part out loud. The polite Canadian establishment may not like it. Still, the question remains. After decades of money, programs, promises, and speeches, why are so many indigenous people still living without the safety, opportunity, housing, education, and accountability they deserve and that have been paid for?That is not an attack on Alberta’s indigenous people. It is a demand that they finally be put first.