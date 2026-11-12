Opinion

MACLEOD: Calgary's 15% tax hike is a bill for wants, not just pipes

Four straight years of hikes are being sold as balance. The want-to-haves say otherwise.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is pictured in a collage about the city’s proposed 15% increase in property tax revenue from existing properties.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is pictured in a collage about the city’s proposed 15% increase in property tax revenue from existing properties.Image courtesy of AI
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Calgary
Jeromy Farkas
Property Tax
Calgary City Hall
Opinion
Opinion Column
15% property tax increase