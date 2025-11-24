MACLEOD: Canada's corrupt pivot from America to China

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.China's governance under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is defined by authoritarianism, where one-party rule suppresses dissent through mass surveillance, censorship, and human rights abuses, including the Uyghur genocide. Corruption is rampant, with elite networks enriching CCP officials via state-controlled enterprises and opaque dealings, as ranked poorly on Transparency International's index.Democracy is absent, lacking free elections, an independent judiciary, or press freedom. In stark contrast, Canada's 150-year alliance with the US is rooted in shared democratic values, interwoven histories from World Wars to NAFTA and the USMCA, as well as mutual defense via NATO and NORAD. This partnership has driven prosperity through relatively balanced trade exceeding $1 trillion annually, fostering jobs and innovation without sovereignty erosion.Why, then, is Canada pivoting toward Beijing under Prime Minister Mark Carney?Canada's recent foreign policy shift toward deeper economic and diplomatic engagement with China, particularly under Prime Minister Mark Carney since early 2025, has been framed by some observers as a pragmatic response to deteriorating US-Canada relations..However, a review of historical patterns, financial connections, election interference allegations, and specific policy decisions reveals a more concerning narrative: this pivot appears to be orchestrated by entrenched influences within the Canadian federal government that prioritize Chinese interests, often at the expense of national sovereignty and alliances. This argument draws on intelligence reports, media investigations, and public records to substantiate claims of corruption, defined here as undue foreign influence through donations, elite capture, and policy favoritism benefiting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).Historical Roots: From Pierre Trudeau to Justin Trudeau's campaign tiesChinese influence in Canadian governance traces back decades, beginning with Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who as prime minister in the 1970s established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1970, ahead of most Western nations. Pierre Trudeau's admiration for Mao Zedong's regime was well-documented; he co-authored a book praising China's "basic dictatorship" and made multiple visits, fostering personal and political connections that extended to his family. His son, Justin Trudeau, has echoed this affinity, publicly stating in 2013 that he admired China's "basic dictatorship" for its ability to enact environmental policies swiftly.This legacy intensified during Justin Trudeau's 2015 federal election campaign. Reports indicate that Chinese billionaires and CCP-linked figures funneled significant donations to support his Liberal Party bid. For instance, in 2016, two wealthy Chinese businessmen — Zhang Bin, a political adviser to the Chinese government and president of a state-backed cultural organization, and Niu Gensheng — donated $1 million to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation and the University of Montreal. Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) documents later revealed this as part of a broader "influence scheme," where the donation was allegedly directed by PRC officials to build favor with the incoming Trudeau government..The foundation's leadership resigned in 2023 amid scrutiny over these China-linked funds, which were intended to honour Pierre Trudeau but raised questions about quid pro quo arrangements.Investigative journalist Andy Lee (also known as the host of The Andy Lee Show on X), a prominent critic of Chinese influence in Canada, has highlighted these ties in her posts and reporting. In an October 2025 X post, Lee stated that "a bunch of Chinese businessmen chose Justin Trudeau" a decade earlier, linking his rise to CCP-backed networks and noting Canada's subsequent decline. Lee's work, including her appearances on platforms like Rebel News, points to a pattern where Chinese diaspora communities and United Front Work Department (UFWD), a CCP organ for overseas influence, proxies — mobilized support for pro-China candidates. She has documented how this influence dates back to Pierre Trudeau's era, with Justin's 2015 victory allegedly bolstered by undeclared cash donations and voter mobilization efforts from Chinese consulates. These allegations align with Wikipedia's summary of Chinese government interference, which includes elite capture and transnational repression targeting Canadian politicians. Expanded Influences: Election interference and governance penetrationBeyond the Trudeaus, CSIS has repeatedly warned of PRC efforts to compromise Canadian governance. A February 2023 CSIS briefing note to the Prime Minister's Office asserted that China "clandestinely and deceptively" interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, focusing on supporting "pro-PRC" or "neutral" candidates while undermining critics like Conservative MPs Kenny Chiu and Michael Chong..Tactics included disinformation campaigns on WeChat, undeclared donations approximating $250,000 funneled through intermediaries, and busing international Chinese students to vote in Liberal nomination races. A public inquiry led by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue in 2024 confirmed China as the "main perpetrator" of such interference, describing it as a "stain" on Canada's elections, though it claimed the overall outcomes were not altered. Furthermore, a leaked 2023 CSIS document alleged that at least 11 federal candidates (some now sitting MPs) and 13 staff members were "willfully compromised" by foreign interests, primarily China, through covert funding or support in their campaigns. Despite these serious accusations, none have been publicly named or prosecuted, fueling concerns over government inaction and potential cover-ups.Most of these compromised figures are tied to Liberal ranks, per CSIS leaks, suggesting the party's leadership has shielded them to maintain power, allowing CCP influence to dictate policies like the China pivot without accountability. This protection underscores how elite capture has embedded itself in the Liberals, turning foreign meddling into a tool for internal control and external alignment with Beijing.Additional influences in 2025 include economic leverage. For example, China's United Front Work Department (UFWD) continues to court Canadian officials through trade deals while punishing anti-CCP stances, such as tariffs on Canadian exports following arrests of Huawei executives. Reports from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute warn of Beijing's "hybrid methods" in the grey zone, including diplomatic pressure and political co-option. Money laundering from China — estimated at over $1 trillion USD outflow in 2015-2016 — has infiltrated Canadian real estate and casinos, often with government complacency, undermining sovereignty.A stark example is the $1 billion ferry construction deal. In June 2025, BC Ferries secured a $1 billion loan from the federal Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) to purchase four electric-diesel vessels from China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai, a state-owned shipyard with dual-use military capabilities tied to Beijing's navy. No Canadian bids were submitted, despite domestic shipyards like Davie protesting the deal as subsidizing China's military-industrial complex. Critics, including MPs and unions, argue this funnels Canadian taxpayer money to the PRC amid espionage concerns, with former McKinsey consultant Dominic Barton — Canada's ex-ambassador to China — casting a shadow over the CIB's decision due to his pro-China advocacy. The House of Commons Transport Committee grilled officials in August 2025, revealing contradictions in government statements about the loan's necessity.CSIS warnings extended to the 2025 Liberal leadership race, where PRC-linked actors targeted anti-China candidates like Chrystia Freeland with WeChat disinformation campaigns, reaching millions and potentially swaying outcomes toward pro-Beijing figures. This interference, documented by the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, aligns with the pivot's premise by showing how CCP tactics within Liberal circles ensured leaders like Carney, with established China ties, rose to power, directly enabling policies that favor Beijing over traditional allies.Mark Carney's ties and the current pivotThe pivot to China has accelerated under Mark Carney, who became Canada's twenty-fourth prime minister in early 2025 after Justin Trudeau's resignation amid scandals. Carney's background raises red flags: As a former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, he held a senior role at Brookfield Asset Management, which has deep investments in Chinese real estate, loans, and green energy deals — totaling billions tied to CCP-linked tycoons..During his Bank of England tenure (2013-2020), Carney deepened UK-China financial ties, including integrating Chinese banks into London's markets. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Carney of being "indebted to China" in March 2025, though Carney denied it. Nonetheless, his 2025 election campaign spotlighted his "years of experience dealing with Chinese businesses," as per The New York Times.Recent allegations, brought to light by investigative journalist Sam Cooper in his October 28 testimony before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics (ETHI), further expose Carney's entanglements. Cooper detailed how, as Bank of England governor, Carney built strong ties with the CCP-controlled People's Bank of China. Later, as Brookfield's chair, the firm purchased real estate in China specifically set aside to lure foreign investment into the CCP's sphere, and Carney secured loans from CCP-controlled banks amid China's failing real estate market. Cooper also noted Carney's repeated travels to China and an official photo op with President Xi Jinping before running to replace Trudeau. Carney has denied some of these allegations regarding his financial dealings with the CCP. But in October, Carney announced meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to "reset expectations" and “forge alliances.” This includes Carney's ongoing Asia tour to deepen trade and security ties, reducing US dependence.Carney's rise may be explicitly tied to CCP relationships and debts: His Brookfield deals, exposed as "greenwashing" for Beijing's influence, represent elite capture where financial obligations translate to policy payoffs, like the China reset, perpetuating the party's pattern of prioritizing foreign ties over national interests..Sabotaging US Trade: The CTV interview and broader contextA CTV News interview with US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on October 27 underscores how Canadian actions contributed to derailed trade talks. Hoekstra stated there was "no indication" Donald Trump would resume negotiations, emphasizing that the ads had "burned bridges" with the US and made any near-term deal unlikely before the new year, while expressing frustration over the lack of progress amid escalating tensions. He specifically cited Canada's "fake ad" campaign — launched by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government, which featured edited audio clips from a 1987 radio address by Republican icon Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs as causing economic downturns — as a key provocation that undermined trust and interfered in US domestic politics. Trump viewed it as a fraudulent misrepresentation of Reagan's legacy. Trump terminated talks on October 24, blaming Canada not only for the "egregious" ad but also for ongoing fentanyl trafficking across the border (which is also broadly linked to Chinese organized crime operating in Canada), persistent trade deficits, and broader perceived ingratitude that he claimed was emboldening adversaries like China. This abrupt halt — echoing Trump's first-term tactics — signals a hardened US stance, potentially paving the way for escalated and regulatory barriers, as his economic advisers indicated the ad was merely the "final straw" in a pattern of Canadian "unreliability." Analysts suggest major Canadian actors — potentially influenced by pro-China factions — exacerbated the rift, aligning with Beijing's strategy to exploit US-Canada divides by sowing discord and forcing Ottawa to seek alternative partnerships..Implications for Canada and US reactionsAs this pivot strengthens, Canada faces significant economic implications, including short-term diversification benefits like increasing exports to Asia, but long-term risks such as overdependence on China's economy, vulnerability to coercion, job losses in US-integrated sectors like auto manufacturing, and potential GDP contractions of 1-2% amid trade wars. US reactions have included tariff escalations (e.g., an additional 10% on Canadian goods), trade negotiation cancellations, diplomatic rebukes viewing Canada as unreliable, a common border that is being strengthened on the US side almost daily, security and intelligence sharing concerns, potentially leading to further isolation, reduced FDI, supply chain disruptions, and economic retaliation that will likely exacerbate Canadian inflation and unemployment. Orchestrated by corruption?This pivot is not mere pragmatism but a culmination of corrupting influences: historical Trudeau family ties evolved into 2015 donations and election meddling favoring Liberals; ongoing governance penetration via UFWD and money laundering; Carney's financial entanglements with China, as exposed in recent ETHI testimony; the ferry deal subsidizing PRC military tech; and actions that torpedoed US talks. CSIS reports and inquiries consistently highlight "elite capture" by Beijing, where corrupt financing and influence undermine Canadian democracy. As US envoy David Cohen noted in 2022, Canada has "woken up" to China threats — but under Carney, the pivot suggests otherwise, prioritizing CCP interests over allies and sovereignty..Carney's government is reportedly now considering removing 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to ease tensions with Beijing, potentially flooding Canadian markets with subsidized imports, devastating Ontario's auto sector with thousands of job losses, increasing economic dependency on China, and raising national security risks from embedded tech vulnerabilities.Look at the chronological chain that leads to this pivot. I believe that corruption in the Liberal Party is a direct causal factor: the 2015 CCP-linked donations installed Trudeau, whose tolerance of 2019/2021 interference protected pro-China elements, leading to the 2025 leadership meddling that elevated Carney — whose debts to Beijing now manifest in policies like the EV tariff lift, a clear quid pro quo eroding US ties.Why on earth are we recklessly torching a 150-year-old alliance with the United States — a relationship that has underpinned our security, economy, and shared democratic values through World Wars, trade booms, and cultural bonds — in favor of entangling ourselves with an authoritarian regime known for espionage, human rights atrocities, and economic coercion? It just doesn't make sense. This shortsighted betrayal reeks of stupidity: it invites economic vassalage to Beijing, where Canada becomes a pawn in the CCP's global ambitions, facing retaliatory tariffs, supply chain vulnerabilities, eroded sovereignty, increasing mistrust in our institutions, and severely damaging our relationship with our largest trading partner. The results could be catastrophic — isolated from our closest and strongest ally, weakened defenses against cyber threats, massive job hemorrhages in key industries, and a fractured national identity as foreign influence dictates policy. This isn't strategy; it is suicidal folly that demands immediate accountability and reversal to protect Canada's future.