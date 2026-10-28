Opinion

MACLEOD: Canada’s economic decline is no accident — we voted for it

A decade of poor policy decisions left the country falling behind the G7.
Canada’s economic decline reflects years of policy choices endorsed at the ballot box.
Canada’s economic decline reflects years of policy choices endorsed at the ballot box.Image courtesy of AI
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Justin Trudeau
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Liberal government of Canada
economic decline
managed decline
business investment
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