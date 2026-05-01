Opinion

MACLEOD: Canada’s space program — national strategy or political theatre?

Ottawa says its Nova Scotia spaceport investment will make Canada more independent. But with SpaceX already offering proven, low-cost launch services, Canadians should ask whether this is a strategy — or another patriotic boondoggle.
Image courtesy of Twitter/X
Image courtesy of Twitter/X
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