MACLEOD: Canada’s space program — national strategy or political theatre?

Canada has always liked to tell itself a flattering story about space. We built the Canadarm. We have serious engineers. We have respected astronauts. We punch above our weight. All true. But there has always been one glaring omission in the national mythology: Canada still cannot launch its own payloads into orbit from Canadian soil. Even now, despite all the lofty rhetoric, we have had to rely on other countries actually to get the job done. Ottawa’s answer is now the Canadian Space Launch Act and a $200 million federal investment in a Nova Scotia spaceport, sold as the first serious step toward “sovereign” Canadian launch capability. The government says this will create jobs, attract investment, reduce our reliance on the United States (US), and support a domestic space launch and re-entry industry that could be worth $40 billion by 2040.On paper, that sounds ambitious. In practice, it sounds very familiar. Ottawa has announced a 10-year, $200 million agreement to lease a dedicated launch pad at the Canso-area spaceport operated by Maritime Launch Services.The government says the facility will support the needs of National Defence, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the wider federal government, while also being available to allies and partners. The broader Canadian Space Agency plan for 2026–27 also shows roughly $913.9 million in planned spending across the agency’s activities. So this is not some small side project. It is part of a much larger ecosystem of federal spending, industrial strategy, and political messaging.The stated objective is not hard to understand. Ottawa says Canada is the only G7 country without sovereign launch capability, and that in a more uncertain world, it cannot rely on others to secure access to space for the economy, defence, and critical infrastructure. That is the sales pitch. The word “sovereignty” is doing most of the heavy lifting here. .The government is not really just selling rockets. It is selling a mood: independence, resilience, self-reliance, and a subtle yet unmistakable message that Canada should stop relying so heavily on the Americans. That is where the whole thing starts to smell political.Let’s be honest. Canada is already deeply integrated with the US in defence, aerospace, and continental security. NORAD is not a casual friendship. It is a bi-national military command that has existed since 1958. Canada and the US jointly monitor and defend North America through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning. Canada’s own government describes the aerospace and defence industries as highly integrated with the US, with Canadian firms relying on American firms for inputs, markets, and technology. In other words, when Ottawa suddenly starts speaking as though access to American launch services is some intolerable affront to Canadian sovereignty, it is worth raising your antennae.If this were really just about getting satellites into orbit reliably, quickly, and cheaply, there is an obvious alternative sitting right in front of us: SpaceX.SpaceX is not a speculative concept. It is not a PowerPoint deck. It is not a ribbon-cutting exercise in search of a business case. It is a fully operational launch provider with commercial, government, and international customers already on its manifest. Its Falcon family has completed more than 430 launches as of the end of 2024, and it is scheduled to launch in April and May 2026. It already serves NASA and the US national security community, and it openly markets rideshare services at pricing as low as US$350,000 for 50 kilograms to sun-synchronous orbit, with additional mass priced at US$7,000 per kilogram. That is the kind of number that tends to ruin a politician’s day, because it introduces an awkward concept into the room: comparison.So the obvious question is this: if Canada’s immediate objective is to put satellites into orbit safely and affordably, why are we spending $200 million to lease a pad for a capability that is still years from maturity, instead of cutting a service deal with the most proven launch company in the world?.There is, in fact, a perfectly respectable argument for building some domestic launch capacity. A country can rationally decide that it wants strategic redundancy. It can be decided that military and government payloads should not be entirely dependent on foreign launch sites. It can decide to nurture a domestic industrial niche in a growing global sector. Fine. Those are legitimate policy arguments. But then Ottawa should say that plainly. It should tell Canadians that this is an expensive nation-building and defence-industrial project whose purpose is partly symbolic and partly strategic. At least that would be honest.Instead, we are getting the usual federal blend of inflated economic forecasts, emotional sovereignty language, and selective silence about alternatives.That matters, because once you strip away the marketing, this looks less like a hard-headed procurement decision and more like a familiar Liberal pattern. Find a fashionable national project. Wrap it in patriotism and future-oriented jargon. Promise jobs, innovation, partnerships, resilience, and growth. Suggest that skepticism is somehow small-minded or unpatriotic. Then direct large sums of public money toward a chosen network of corporate players, consultants, Liberal supporters and regional stakeholders, all of whom are suddenly thrilled to be part of a grand national mission.Maybe this one works. Maybe the Canso spaceport becomes a useful niche asset. Maybe it attracts real business. Maybe it helps Canada launch certain payloads on Canadian terms. While I am extremely skeptical of the Canadian government's ability to compete with SpaceX or Blue Origin, I am not ruling that out..But if we are doing due diligence instead of waving anti-US flags, the harder conclusion is that Ottawa has not yet made the case that this is the most efficient way to meet Canada’s practical space needs. SpaceX already has the lift capacity, the launch cadence, the customer base, the government experience, and the pricing. If the goal is service, speed, and value, the private-sector option is staring us in the face. This leaves us with the uncomfortable possibility that this project is not mainly about meeting objectives at the lowest cost. It may be another financial boondoggle dressed up as strategic vision. It may be another attempt to stir anti-American sentiment by pretending our biggest ally is suddenly a dangerous dependency. And yes, given this government’s track record, it is entirely fair to ask whether this is another pipeline of taxpayer money to politically convenient friends and friendly interests.Ottawa is free to pursue a Canadian launch capability. But it should stop insulting the public with this “sovereignty” fairy tale as though Canada is some besieged space orphan being forced into humiliating dependency by the Americans. We are already tied to the US in defence, aerospace, intelligence, trade, and continental security because geography, history, and reality dictate it.So here is my cynical conclusion. If this government truly wanted results, it would buy proven launch services where they are cheapest and best. If it truly wanted sovereignty, it would explain the cost honestly and stop pretending this is a bargain. When governments refuse to do either, Canadians are usually looking at the same old story: ideology, symbolism, patronage, and another expensive national vanity project with a shiny logo and a very large price tag.