Opinion

MACLEOD: Canadians asked for less immigration — Carney’s giving mass immigration

Canadians asked for a pause, but the federal government doubled down on mass immigration.
Pierre Poilievre, Mark Carney, and Danielle Smith amid Canada’s immigration debate.
Pierre Poilievre, Mark Carney, and Danielle Smith amid Canada’s immigration debate.Image courtesy of AI
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Immigration
Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
Federal Budget
Opinion
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum