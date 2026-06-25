Opinion

MACLEOD: Carbon capture won’t save Alberta from Ottawa’s war on oil and gas

Ottawa blocked pipelines that move oil to market, but now celebrates a $16.5 billion pipeline that buries carbon underground.
Alberta spends $5 million to support the world’s first direct air carbon capture centre
Alberta spends $5 million to support the world’s first direct air carbon capture centreCourtesy GoA
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Alberta
Oil And Gas
Pathways
Carbon Capture
Opinion
Opinion Column
Pathways CCS Project
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