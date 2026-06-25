MACLEOD: Carbon capture won’t save Alberta from Ottawa’s war on oil and gas

The Pathways Carbon Capture Project is being sold as a grand act of environmental responsibility. In reality, it increasingly looks like another monument to Canada’s political dysfunction: a massive, expensive industrial workaround forced on Alberta so Ottawa can keep pretending climate symbolism is the same thing as climate policy.Look at the map. It shows a proposed CO₂ pipeline network running from the oil sands facilities around Fort McMurray down toward the Cold Lake region, gathering emissions from Horizon, Kearl, Firebag, Mildred Lake, Suncor Base, Christina Lake, Kirby, Cold Lake, and other major operations. These are not just dots on a diagram. They are the backbone of Alberta’s economy, a central pillar of Canada’s export revenue, and part of the energy system that still powers the modern world..Yet the federal answer to that industry is not gratitude, expansion, or strategic partnership. It is constraint. Carbon pricing. Emissions caps. Endless permitting. Regulatory uncertainty. And now, after years of making it harder to build pipelines that move energy to market, the political class seems prepared to celebrate a pipeline that moves carbon dioxide into the ground.That is where the absurdity begins..Canada accounts for roughly 1.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. That does not mean Canada should be reckless, nor does it mean Alberta should ignore technology, efficiency, or environmental stewardship. But it does mean we should stop pretending that hobbling Alberta’s energy sector is some heroic global rescue mission. It is not. It is domestic political theatre, and Alberta is the stage..The projected cost of Phase 1 of the Pathways carbon capture and storage hub is approximately $16.5 billion, and the project remains proposed, not built. That is an enormous sum for a project designed not to produce more energy, not to improve market access, and not to strengthen national prosperity directly, but to help the oil sands survive a policy environment largely created by governments hostile to the industry in the first place.That is the part Albertans should find infuriating. This is not a normal free-market investment decision. This is an industry being told: spend billions to mitigate emissions, comply with federal ideology, satisfy activists who will still hate you tomorrow, and then hope Ottawa does not move the goalposts again.The project is backed by major oil sands producers through the Oil Sands Alliance, formerly Pathways Alliance, including Canadian Natural, Cenovus, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial, and Suncor. These are serious companies with serious technical capacity. But even they have been clear that the project depends on sufficient fiscal and policy support. In plain language, it requires tax credits, carbon-credit certainty, government incentives, and regulatory stability. This is not simply industry choosing innovation. This is the industry building a multi-billion-dollar defensive wall against political pressure.That means taxpayers are not bystanders. They are being pulled into the capital stack. Ottawa attacks the oil sands politically, imposes increasingly aggressive climate obligations, makes conventional growth harder, and then offers tax mechanisms to help the same industry comply with the framework Ottawa created. That is not a coherent national energy strategy. That is a bureaucratic hostage negotiation.The environmental lobby will still complain. It argues that carbon capture is too expensive, that it prolongs fossil fuel production, and that public money should not support oil sands companies. Some of that criticism has merit. Carbon capture is expensive. It is not a magic wand. It does not eliminate downstream emissions when the final product is burned. But that is exactly why this entire policy architecture is so cynical. Alberta is being forced to spend billions on technology that will never satisfy the people demanding it.Build CCS, and they say it is not enough. Reduce production emissions, and they point to combustion emissions. Improve efficiency, and they demand a phase-out. Spend billions, and they accuse industry of greenwashing. There is no finish line. There is only the next demand..That is why many Albertans see Pathways less as an industrial project and more as evidence of the absurd bargain Alberta has been forced into inside Confederation. We produce the energy. We generate the royalties. We create the jobs. We support the export balance. We help fund the federation. Then we are lectured by politicians and activists in jurisdictions that consume energy, import goods from high-emission countries, oppose pipelines, and still expect Alberta to keep paying the bills. The hypocrisy is exhausting.That is why Pathways is both understandable and ridiculous. It is understandable because oil sands companies are trying to preserve their ability to operate in a hostile regulatory climate. It is ridiculous because a country responsible for only about 1.5% of global emissions is imposing massive costs on one of its most productive regions while global emissions growth continues elsewhere.If Pathways proceeds, it should be judged by hard numbers, not virtue signalling. How much CO₂ is actually captured? At what cost per ton? How much public money is exposed? What guarantees exist? What happens if carbon-credit economics collapse? What happens if federal policy changes again? Albertans deserve those answers before another grand national climate project becomes another invoice payable by Alberta.The bigger question is when Alberta stops accepting the premise that our prosperity is something to apologize for. We should reduce emissions where practical. We should improve technology. We should protect land, air, and water. But we should not accept a federal ideology that treats Alberta’s energy sector as a problem to be managed rather than an asset to be defended.Pathways may be sold as climate leadership. To many Albertans, it looks more like a costly confession extracted under political duress. And the most frustrating part is this: even after Alberta spends the money, builds the infrastructure, and buries the carbon, the same people who demanded it will still come back and say it was not enough.