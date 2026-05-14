Opinion

MACLEOD: Carney and Smith deal won’t unite Canada — it’s fragmenting under Ottawa’s double standards

Alberta’s latest pipeline bargain reveals a country increasingly divided by political imbalance, economic resentment, and constitutional distrust.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney.Western Standard Canva
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Alberta
Carbon Tax
Danielle Smith
Mark Carney
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