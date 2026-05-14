MACLEOD: Carney and Smith deal won’t unite Canada — it’s fragmenting under Ottawa’s double standards

For decades, Alberta has learned one hard political lesson over and over again: Ottawa only “hears” Alberta when Alberta becomes impossible to ignore. Not when Alberta asks politely. Not when Alberta negotiates in good faith. Not when Alberta contributes tens of billions to Confederation. Only when Alberta becomes politically dangerous.That is precisely the context surrounding Friday’s anticipated pipeline and industrial carbon tax announcement between Mark Carney and Danielle Smith. Reports indicate the agreement will include a framework for a future pipeline to the British Columbia coast tied directly to an industrial carbon pricing regime rising toward approximately $130 per ton by 2040. The media coverage will be breathless. The headlines will speak of “historic cooperation,” “national unity,” and “Canada working together.” There will be staged smiles, podiums, handshakes, and carefully crafted talking points about “building Canada” and “meeting Albertans halfway.” But Albertans should ask a far more important question: why now?Why, after years of federal hostility toward Alberta’s energy sector, pipeline cancellations, emissions caps, tanker bans, investment flight, regulatory obstruction, equalization imbalance, and relentless moralizing from Ottawa, has the federal government suddenly rediscovered the importance of Alberta oil?The answer is painfully obvious. Alberta independence stopped being theoretical. Hundreds of thousands of Albertans signed petitions, organized politically, and openly questioned whether Confederation still serves Alberta’s interests. For the first time in generations, Ottawa appears genuinely concerned that Alberta may no longer quietly accept its role as Canada’s economic engine and political afterthought..History repeats itself in this country with exhausting predictability. Western alienation gave birth to the Reform Party after decades of Eastern political dominance. The “West Wants In” movement emerged because Alberta and Saskatchewan understood the system was structurally tilted against them. Yet once Ottawa felt sufficient pressure, token concessions appeared, Western rhetoric was briefly acknowledged, and the establishment assured Albertans that things would finally change.They did not.Equalization remained fundamentally unchanged. Senate reform died. Federal representation remained dominated by Ontario and Quebec. Energy policy continued to be crafted around central Canadian electoral interests. Alberta continued funding a federation that increasingly treats its core industries as morally suspect.This latest agreement changes none of that. Not one constitutional issue facing Alberta is addressed. Not one structural grievance is resolved. Not one imbalance of political power is corrected. The equalization program remains intact. Alberta taxpayers will continue to contribute enormous net transfers to Confederation while having virtually no meaningful veto over national policy direction. Federal seat distribution will still ensure Alberta can be politically ignored so long as Ontario and Quebec determine electoral outcomes.Perhaps most importantly, Alberta will still remain trapped inside a federation where its largest industry survives only through temporary exemptions, negotiated carve-outs, and periodic political bargaining sessions. That is not a partnership. That is conditional tolerance..The pipeline component itself deserves enormous skepticism. Canadians have heard this movie before, and Albertans certainly have. Northern Gateway was killed. Energy East collapsed. Keystone XL became a geopolitical football. Trans Mountain became a bloated, delayed, government-managed financial disaster, costing taxpayers tens of billions more than projected.Albertans are now expected to believe this latest memorandum, framework, or “pathway” suddenly represents a permanent transformation in federal attitudes. On what evidence? Because Mark Carney stood beside Danielle Smith at a podium? Because Ottawa slightly reduced the industrial carbon pricing trajectory from earlier proposals? That is not a victory. It is merely negotiating the size of the burden. Albertans are effectively being told they should celebrate because the federal government may tighten the regulatory noose more gradually instead of immediately.Meanwhile, the industrial carbon pricing regime itself remains fundamentally intact. The same federal philosophy Alberta has opposed for years remains untouched. Ottawa still insists Alberta’s economic future must operate within federally dictated climate frameworks designed largely around international image management and urban eastern political sentiment. The only thing changing is the pace.Even more cynically, this announcement appears carefully designed to politically isolate the Alberta independence movement by creating the appearance of federal flexibility. The strategy is obvious: offer Alberta just enough symbolic movement to calm public anger without surrendering any real federal power.Classic Ottawa. Offer process instead of structural reform. Offer announcements instead of guarantees. Offer temporary political theatre instead of permanent constitutional change..The national media, funded in large part by this Liberal government, will eagerly assist. Expect endless commentary about how Alberta’s concerns have now been “addressed,” how independence is therefore “unnecessary,” and how “cooperative federalism” has prevailed. But many Albertans no longer believe the sales pitch because they have watched this cycle for forty years. Pressure rises. Ottawa panics. Concessions are announced. The media declares national unity restored. Then, once the political danger subsides, Alberta slowly returns to being managed rather than respected.That is why this moment may actually strengthen the independence movement rather than weaken it. This announcement unintentionally confirms the central argument of the independence movement that has been made all along: Alberta only receives attention when Ottawa fears consequences. Not because Alberta is treated as an equal partner. Not because Alberta’s concerns are inherently valid. Only because Alberta became politically threatening.That realization is corrosive to national unity. A healthy federation does not require near-independence pressure campaigns to secure basic economic considerations for the province that generates so much of the country’s wealth. A healthy federation does not repeatedly force one region to politically fight for pipelines that benefit the entire country. A healthy federation does not leave millions of citizens believing their democratic influence is permanently diluted by geography and population concentration elsewhere.Friday’s announcement will generate headlines, photo opportunities, and polished talking points. But it will not fundamentally change Alberta’s position inside Confederation. The same constitutional realities remain. The same fiscal imbalances remain. The same political marginalization remains. And Albertans increasingly understand that.That understanding, not this agreement, is the real political story unfolding in Alberta today.