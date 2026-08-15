MACLEOD: Carney explains equalization — and completely misses the point

In a recent widely shared clip, Mark Carney has once again demonstrated an issue that has plagued the Laurentian elite for decades: an extraordinary ability to discuss Alberta’s grievances without actually understanding any of them.Asked about the coming review of equalization, Carney defended the principle behind the program: that Canadians should have access to reasonably comparable public services regardless of where they live. Fine. Most Albertans are not arguing against that principle. That is precisely what Ottawa never seems to understand.Alberta’s objection is not that a child in New Brunswick should have a worse school or that a patient in Manitoba should have an inferior hospital because their province has a smaller tax base. The objection is to the increasingly distorted machinery Canada has built around that principle: a system that can penalize economic development, treats different forms of provincial wealth differently, and transfers enormous sums to governments that make policy choices Alberta could never afford to make.The federal government’s own explanation of it makes an important distinction. Provinces do not write equalization cheques to one another. Ottawa finances the program from general federal revenues. The formula attempts to measure the “fiscal capacity” of each province, essentially its theoretical ability to raise revenue at nationally representative tax rates.That sounds reasonable until you examine the machinery. Fiscal capacity is measured across personal income taxes, business taxes, GST, property taxes, and natural-resource revenues. Resource revenues receive special treatment, with only a portion included in the principal calculation. The formula also operates with a lag and a bewildering series of adjustments..The consequences are remarkable. For 2026-27, Ottawa expects to distribute more than $27 billion through equalization. Alberta receives zero. Quebec will receive approximately $13.9 billion — more than half of the entire program.Albertans also see something more fundamental: Quebec can make economic choices that would be financially suicidal for Alberta and still remain the largest recipient of equalization.Quebec possesses substantial hydroelectric resources and potential hydrocarbon resources. Yet since August 2022, the Quebec government has prohibited hydrocarbon exploration and production.That is Quebec’s democratic right. But Albertans are equally entitled to ask why a province receiving nearly $14 billion annually in equalization can deliberately leave potential taxable resources undeveloped, while Alberta is expected to develop its own resources? That includes taking on the environmental and financial risks, the fight for pipelines, paying high wages and corporate taxes, and then simultaneously watching federal revenues generated by its prosperous economy help finance the national redistribution system.This is where the incentive problem becomes important. Equalization measures the revenues provinces could raise across major tax bases, but natural-resource revenues are treated differently and depend substantially upon actual revenues. That creates at least a potential distortion: developing resources can increase measured fiscal capacity, while leaving resources undeveloped does not produce the same result.That does not mean Quebec receives $13.9 billion simply because it refuses to drill for gas. The formula is far more complicated than that. But Albertans are justified in asking why a national transfer system should not more strongly encourage provinces to develop their own economic capacity before relying indefinitely upon transfers from Ottawa..Nova Scotia offers another useful example. For years, it restricted significant resource development, including hydraulic fracturing, despite having demonstrated through the Sable offshore project what resource development could accomplish. Sable generated nearly $4 billion in payments to the province over roughly two decades.Now, Nova Scotia appears to have recognized the opportunity. In 2025, it reopened offshore parcels to natural gas exploration, citing potentially enormous reserves. Good. Equalization should encourage more of that. Provinces should develop their economies, eventually requiring less assistance — rather than becoming a permanent fiscal architecture under which dependency can continue indefinitely.Then there is the democratic insult.In October 2021, Albertans were specifically asked whether the constitutional commitment to equalization in section 36(2) should be removed. The official Elections Alberta results were overwhelming: 61.7% voted “Yes” — 642,501 Albertans.The referendum could not itself amend the Constitution, and Alberta knew that. Its purpose was political: establish a democratic mandate and force the rest of Canada to confront Alberta’s dissatisfaction with the fiscal arrangement.Canada's response was absolute silence. There was no constitutional negotiation, no fundamental restructuring, and no serious national reckoning with what Albertans had just said. Ottawa simply carried on..That may be the most important lesson of the entire equalization debate. Albertans voted, Canada ignored them, and now Mark Carney once again lectures Alberta about the noble principle behind equalization, as though Alberta's complaint is that sick people in Prince Edward Island should be thrown out of hospitals.It is almost a caricature of the Laurentian Canadian response to Western alienation: don't engage the grievance; redefine it into something easier to dismiss.The principle is not the problem. The formula is. The incentives are. The imbalance is. And increasingly, the federation that refuses to address any of them is the problem.Equalization has therefore become about considerably more than $27 billion in federal spending. It has become a case study in the failure of Canadian federalism from Alberta's perspective. Alberta raises an objection, and Central Canada explains why Alberta is wrong. Alberta develops its resources, and Ottawa constrains them. Alberta demands reform, and Ottawa studies it. Alberta holds a referendum, and Canada ignores it. Then the same political establishment expresses astonishment that hundreds of thousands of Albertans have begun contemplating independence.There comes a point when continuing to demand reform from a system that has repeatedly demonstrated it will not reform becomes an exercise in self-deception. Alberta has spent decades trying every conventional remedy: electing federal governments, demanding Senate reform, negotiating constitutional changes, challenging federal legislation in court, demanding a fairer fiscal arrangement, and finally putting equalization directly to its own citizens. Nearly 62% voted to challenge the arrangement. Canada essentially shrugged.As we approach October 19, that should settle an important question for Albertans. The argument is no longer simply about whether equalization can be improved. The larger question is whether Alberta can ever obtain a fundamentally different relationship within a federation whose political incentives favour preserving the status quo.If a decisive democratic vote by Albertans cannot even compel serious negotiations, what exactly is the next Canadian remedy we are supposed to try?Perhaps there isn't one. Alberta has asked. Alberta has negotiated. Alberta has voted. Canada has repeatedly answered — no. At some point, we should have the confidence to accept that answer. If Canada will not seriously reform the federation with Alberta in it, then Alberta should seriously consider building its future outside it.