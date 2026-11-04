Opinion

MACLEOD: Carney waited, Trump lost — Canadians are still paying

A Democratic Congress may not be enough to undo the damage of Trump's tariffs.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in an illustration about U.S. tariffs on Canada’s auto industry.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in an illustration about U.S. tariffs on Canada’s auto industry.Image courtesy of AI
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Donald Trump
Mark Carney
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