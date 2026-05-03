Opinion

MACLEOD: Carney wants independence from the US — so why not start with oil?

From defence spending to spaceports, Mark Carney champions sovereignty, but the refusal to move Western crude east exposes a costly national contradiction.
Sovereignty
SovereigntyImage courtesy of AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Oil
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
American oil
major projects
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news