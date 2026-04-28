Opinion

MACLEOD: Carney’s CUSMA poker game — gambling with Alberta’s oil

With the US relying on millions of barrels per day from Alberta, using crude exports as a bargaining chip could trigger tariffs, lost investment, and economic fallout concentrated in one province, Alberta.
Carney in Quebec City
Carney in Quebec CityScreenshot:CPAC
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Mark Carney
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