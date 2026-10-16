Opinion

MACLEOD: Carney’s ‘nation-building’ illusion — Canadian LNG, Canadian workers, but Chinese steel

The absurd reality of using Chinese state enterprises to secure Canadian energy independence.
Canadian LNG and Chinese Steel
Canadian LNG and Chinese SteelImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Lng
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kitimat Lng Project
nation building projects
Chinese steel
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