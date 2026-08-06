Opinion

MACLEOD: China doesn't have to beat North America in AI — it just has to stop us from building data centres

OpenAI, US Congress, and Google have all documented signs of Chinese influence in the data-centre debate. Legitimate local concerns are real — but Beijing has every incentive to amplify them.
China doesn't have to beat North America in AI
China doesn't have to beat North America in AIImage by ChatGPT5.6 @cnm5000
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