Opinion

MACLEOD: ‘Dani Bucks’ and political drift — why Smith is losing support

From independence warnings to ‘Dani Bucks,’ the Premier's growing list of contradictions is eroding confidence among the very Albertans who once saw her as a champion of provincial autonomy.
Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on June 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on June 15, 2026. YouTube screenshot.
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Danielle Smith
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Western Independence
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