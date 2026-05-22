MACLEOD: Danielle Smith put Alberta independence on the ballot — but stopped short of asking the real question

Premier Danielle Smith’s televised address to Albertans was one of the most consequential speeches of her premiership. It was careful, measured, politically disciplined, and, in many ways, deeply revealing. She acknowledged what can no longer be dismissed: hundreds of thousands of Albertans have now signed petitions demanding a vote on Alberta’s future. Alberta will proceed with a non-binding October referendum asking, "Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?"Smith’s proposed question is not the clear independence question that many Albertans wanted. It does not ask, directly and plainly, whether Alberta should become an independent country. Instead, it asks whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or whether the provincial government should begin the legal process required under the Constitution to hold a binding referendum later. In ordinary language, it is a vote about whether to move toward another vote..Smith orders referendum on whether to begin pursuing a binding independence vote.Smith presented this as a way to respect Albertans' will after the court decision that stopped the citizen-led independence petition in its tracks. In her speech, she recognized that appealing the ruling could take years and could potentially reach the Supreme Court of Canada. She also acknowledged that, until overturned, the ruling binds Elections Alberta and limits what can proceed through the original petition process. Smith’s solution is clever. It recognizes the pressure. It respects, at least partially, the democratic demand. It places a version of the national-unity question on the October 19 ballot. But it also delays the decisive moment. If Albertans vote to proceed, the matter still moves into another round of legal process, caucus management, government interpretation, and constitutional positioning. Like Kenney's referendum on the equalization program, it gives the public a voice, but nowhere near the final voice..Smith spoke with sincerity about Canada. She made it abundantly clear that she will vote for Alberta to remain within Canada. She reinforced her familiar phrase: a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada. No one watching that address could reasonably conclude that Smith is in favour of an independent Alberta. She is not. She remains a Canadian federalist trying to hold together an increasingly angry Alberta electorate while also managing a caucus and province where independence sentiment is no longer marginal.To her credit, as any competent leader would, she called for civility, unity, and respect. That was necessary. The independence debate cannot become Albertan against Albertan. Families, neighbours, coworkers, and business partners will disagree. That is democracy. The test is whether we can debate Alberta's future without treating one another as enemies.But Smith’s speech also had a serious omission. She spoke extensively about Alberta’s place in Confederation, but she did not adequately confront the broader decline of the country she still wants Albertans to believe can be fixed. Canada’s economy has weakened. Productivity has lagged. Federal debt and debt-service costs have soared. Ottawa’s immigration system has been run far beyond the capacity of housing, schools, hospitals, and public services to absorb it. Even Smith’s February address blamed “out of control federal immigration policies” for placing unprecedented strain on healthcare, education, and social programs, noting that Alberta grew by almost 600,000 people in five years.She sees that problem clearly when discussing provincial budgets. She is far less direct when discussing what it says about Canada’s future..Canada is also moving into a more censorious regulatory culture. The CRTC’s recent decision requiring major online streamers to contribute 15% of Canadian revenues to Canadian content is part of a broader federal effort to regulate digital platforms, speech, broadcasting, discoverability, and online content. Supporters call it cultural policy. Critics see creeping state control over what Canadians see, hear, and say online. That concern is not abstract. The same federal government now has a majority and a clear runway to keep expanding that regulatory model. Most troubling for Alberta is Canada’s deteriorating relationship with the United States (US). Carney’s pivot towards the European Union and China is very concerning for many Albertans. Our relationship with the US is not a side issue. It is the foundation of Alberta’s economy. ATB reported that Alberta’s exports to the US accounted for 88.7% of total foreign exports in 2024. The US, regardless of one’s opinion of its leadership, remains our largest customer, greatest ally, immediate neighbour, defender, often family, and certainly most important friend. Yet the federal government increases its anti-American rhetoric, trade confrontation, and sovereignty theatrics that may play well in Toronto or Montreal but will be economically dangerous for Alberta. A province that sends close to 90% of its exports to the US cannot casually accept a national strategy that treats the American relationship as a political punching bag.Smith did not adequately address that. Nor did she seriously confront the likelihood that Canada’s direction will not change in the next decade. With Mark Carney now leading a Liberal majority government, the prospects of major federal reform in direction are slim. The Liberals may adjust their tone. They may offer Alberta symbolic concessions. They may even approve a project or two under political pressure. But the structural realities remain: Ottawa controls too much, Alberta pays too much, and Central Canada still clearly dominates the national interest..That is why Smith’s heavy promotion of her MOU and Canada’s changing attitudes deserve a much harder look.She appears to believe the MOU represents a genuine turning point. She has suggested that it has changed the investment climate, opened the door to pipelines, softened federal energy policy, and placed Alberta on a new footing with Ottawa. But many of those claims remain unproven. Announcements are not pipelines. Discussions are not construction permits. Memorandums are not steel in the ground. Political language about “working together” is not the same as repealing the Impact Assessment Act, eliminating federal emissions caps, abolishing the tanker ban, ending carbon pricing structures permanently, or guaranteeing market access.Albertans have heard all of this before. We heard it during the National Energy Program era. We heard it during rounds of constitutional reform. We heard it when Preston Manning tried to bring the West into the national power structure. We heard it when Stephen Harper became PM. We heard it when Jason Kenney promised a fair deal. And now we are hearing it again: be patient, stay in Canada, trust the process, the tide has turned.The basic grievances remain. Alberta still sends billions more to Ottawa than it receives back. Ottawa still holds enormous power over resource development, environmental approvals, interprovincial infrastructure, immigration, broadcasting, banking, taxation, and trade. .Albertans should keep more of their wealth, control their resources, end federal carbon and environmental mandates, lower taxes, build their own pension plan, trade directly, tailor immigration and services to provincial needs, attract investment, and recognize that Alberta already has the economic foundations of a very successful country. I did not hear that in her speech.But Smith’s speech was historic because it moved the question onto the ballot. For that, she deserves credit. But it was also disappointing because she still seems to believe Canada can be repaired through another round of negotiation, another federal promise, and another memorandum. Many of us no longer believe that, because we have watched the same pattern repeat for decades. So the battle continues.This new question on October 19 will not settle anything. It will not even ask the question in the clear form that many of us demanded. But it gives us something that Ottawa, the courts, and the political class have worked very hard to avoid: a public battlefield. It gives us a platform. It gives us a date. It gives us a democratic opening.Now the work begins in earnest. We must persuade. We must educate. We must explain, again and again, how Alberta became financially drained, politically underrepresented, federally constrained, and economically exposed inside a country that has taken our wealth while ignoring our voice..But this discussion must happen. Albertans need to understand equalization. They need to understand energy policy. They need to understand federal debt, immigration failures, increasing censorship, trade risk, resource control, representation, and the long history of broken promises from Ottawa. They need to understand that independence is not an emotional outburst. It is a rational response to decades of political failure.Smith has not given us the final question. She has given us an opening: imperfect, delayed, and carefully managed, but an opening nonetheless. It is now up to those Albertans who believe our future lies in a sovereign, independent, and free Alberta to seize that opening, widen it, and push this debate forward with discipline, facts, and conviction. We cannot wait for the government to lead this movement. We must lead it ourselves.The people of Alberta deserve more than delay, legal obstruction, federal arrogance, and another round of polite excuses. They deserve both sides of the argument. They deserve a serious debate. And ultimately, they deserve what should have been offered from the beginning: a clear, binding vote on Alberta independence.