Opinion

MACLEOD: Danielle Smith’s $400 billion Alberta independence claim doesn’t add up

The Premier says independence would cost hundreds of billions. But she’s conflating debt, pensions, and annual government spending with actual independence startup costs.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Danielle Smith
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Western Independence
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$400 Billion
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