Opinion

MACLEOD: Danielle Smith’s federalist fantasy is collapsing — Alberta is ready for independence

As independence sentiment surges and Ottawa stalls yet again, Smith’s strategy of endless negotiations is losing the very conservatives who put her in power.
Danielle Smith and Mark Carney in front of a boxing ring, with the Alberta flag in the background.
Danielle Smith and Mark Carney in front of a boxing ring, with the Alberta flag in the background. WS Canva
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