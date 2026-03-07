MACLEOD: Declare, surrender, or become a criminal — deadline facing Alberta gun owners

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.In Alberta, firearms were never just policy. They were tools. On farms, ranches, and in rural communities, they were part of daily life: pest control, livestock protection, and hunting for food. That agrarian foundation shaped a culture of responsibility and familiarity. In much of eastern, urban Canada, firearms are viewed through a different lens — crime prevention, public safety risk, metropolitan policing. That cultural divide sits beneath today’s conflict.Licenced gun owners across Alberta have again been formally reminded that Ottawa’s Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program closes its declaration phase on March 31. After October 30, the amnesty ends. Owners must surrender, deactivate, or dispose of newly prohibited firearms—or risk criminal liability.The federal program flows from Orders in Council and amendments under the Firearms Act. Since 2020, more than 2,500 makes and models have been reclassified as prohibited. Firearms that were legal to purchase are now illegal to keep, unless they are returned to the buyback or permanently deactivated.That is the legal framework. It is federal criminal law. And that distinction matters.Premier Danielle Smith has repeatedly pledged to stand with lawful firearms owners. Her government passed the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act, positioning it as a shield against federal overreach. Alberta also moved to assert greater provincial oversight of its Chief Firearms Officer and directed that no provincial resources be used to administer or fund the federal buyback.The message was clear: Alberta will not help Ottawa confiscate firearms..But there is a hard constitutional boundary here. Firearms prohibition is federal criminal law. Provinces do not control it. Alberta cannot legalize what Ottawa has criminalized. It cannot nullify federal regulations. It cannot shield individuals from prosecution under the Criminal Code.Most rural policing in Alberta is handled by the RCMP — a federal force operating under contract. While the province can influence funding priorities, it cannot simply order the RCMP to ignore federal law.So while Alberta can refuse to assist administratively, it cannot stop enforcement. It cannot prevent Ottawa from collecting firearms. It cannot guarantee immunity to owners who decline to comply.That is not political opinion. It is a constitutional structure.The government has delivered rhetoric and limited procedural resistance. It has distanced provincial resources from the program. It has publicly criticized the federal approach.What it has not delivered — because it likely cannot — is substantive protection from the legal consequences embedded in federal law..The email to firearms owners received this week is explicit. After October 30, continued possession of selected firearms without compliance exposes individuals to criminal liability and potential licence revocation.No provincial statute overrides that.For many Albertans, that reality feels like a breach between promise and power. The province said it would stand up. It has. But standing up is not the same as stopping something.This is not just a policy dispute. It is a cultural one.In Alberta’s rural communities, firearms ownership is tied to heritage and practical life. Many owners complied with all licencing requirements. They registered. The rifles and shotguns were stored safely. They followed transport rules. Now they are told their lawfully acquired property is prohibited by executive action.That shift feels imposed by a political culture far removed from Prairie life. Yet frustration does not change jurisdiction or the constitution..The bottom line is that Ottawa controls criminal law. Ottawa controls firearms classification. Ottawa controls the prohibition. Alberta can object. It can litigate. It can decline to spend provincial dollars enforcing the policy. It can lobby for repeal. What it cannot do is unilaterally undo federal criminal law. That is the uncomfortable truth.If the province wishes to go further, it would require a fundamental restructuring of policing arrangements, sustained constitutional litigation, and a coordinated national political effort to reverse the federal framework. None of that is simple. None of it is quick.Albertans deserve clarity.The federal deadline is real. 