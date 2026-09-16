MACLEOD: Does the University of Calgary report undermine independence — or strengthen its case?

The University of Calgary’s report (UC) on Alberta independence and the Alberta Prosperity Project’s (APP) Value of Freedom reach sharply different financial conclusions. The APP forecasts a large annual surplus, major tax reductions, and modest transition costs. The UC projects outcomes ranging from a manageable transition and eventual prosperity to a prolonged economic contraction.These are large and complex reports. Allow me to offer you a simplified executive summary comparing both. The most important point? The UC does not conclude that Alberta is too small, poor, or incapable of independence. Its favourable scenario finds Alberta could eventually have a stronger economy and government surplus. But it does challenge the size and speed of the APP’s projected windfall..The APP begins with a simple calculation. Albertans pay approximately $68–$75 billion annually in federal taxes and contributions while receiving $22–$26 billion in transfers. It therefore concludes that Alberta loses $44–$47 billion annually to Ottawa. If Alberta retained that money, replaced federal services, and continued collecting provincial revenue, it could produce a surplus of $29–$48 billion before transition costs. The APP report proposes using this room to reduce or eliminate several taxes.The reports differ on how much Alberta would actually save by leaving Confederation. The APP estimates that Albertans send Ottawa $44–$47 billion more annually than they receive in federal transfers. The UC puts Alberta’s net contribution at approximately $15.5 billion because it also counts federal spending on services and benefits for Albertans — not just transfers..Put simply, money Ottawa does not transfer to Alberta is not necessarily money it does not spend on Alberta. Ottawa also pays for pensions such as Old Age Security, defence, indigenous programs, border services, and federal administration, while servicing the national debt. An independent Alberta would retain federal tax revenue, but it would also inherit responsibilities and costs. The real financial gain is what remains after those bills are paid.The APP’s $44–$47 billion should therefore be treated as a tax-and-transfer gap, not a ready-made government surplus. Ottawa takes considerably more from Alberta than it spends here, but not every dollar sent east disappears into the mist.Replacing Federal ServicesThe APP estimates replacing federal services would cost $22.7–$31.6 billion annually. That includes $3–$5 billion for defence, $2–$3 billion for Employment Insurance, $4.2–$5 billion for indigenous services, and roughly $750 million for federal policing. The UC’s estimates are considerably higher. Existing provincial spending of approximately $84 billion would rise to around $143 billion in its smooth short-term scenario, including federal programs, debt servicing, and transition expenses.Defence is an obvious difference. The APP budgets $3–$5 billion. The UC estimates Alberta would need approximately $10 billion to spend 2% of GDP on defence. Meeting the broader 5% NATO commitment would approach $25 billion. Alberta could choose a smaller military, but it cannot promise credible national defence while budgeting little more than what a large Canadian city spends to operate itself. The Alberta Transition Council has yet to produce its financial projections on independence, but it has done exhaustive research on the cost and will be a valuable third comparison..Transition CostsThe APP estimates one-time setup costs of $2.8–$5.7 billion for defence, taxation, borders, pensions, courts, policing, and international relations. It relies heavily on expanding existing services, as does the ATC's published report. The UC report places the low-end cost at $40 billion. In its difficult scenario, transition costs could reach $50 billion over five years. That includes information systems, military equipment, buildings, recruitment, training, and temporary duplication.Here, the APP estimate does look too low. Creating a sovereign revenue agency, border service, pension administration, passport system, intelligence capability, and military for under $6 billion would require government efficiency rarely seen outside a campaign brochure.Federal DebtThe APP’s largest omission is Alberta’s negotiated share of Canada’s debt.The UC assigns Alberta approximately $158.3 billion of federal debt. Combined with existing provincial obligations and transition borrowing, Alberta’s total debt would rise to about $324.1 billion in the smooth scenario — 64.8% of GDP.Alberta would also receive a share of federal assets, including buildings and military property, and it could argue that decades of net contributions justify a smaller debt allocation. That is all to be negotiated. Nevertheless, a credible independence budget must include a debt settlement. Ignoring it makes the surplus look far larger..The Pension ProblemThe APP assumes Alberta receives $167 billion from the CPP, growing to $183 billion, and earns a 10% annual return. It identifies approximately $18 billion in investment earnings and $5 billion in contributions as annual pension revenue.Pension assets belong to contributors and beneficiaries, not the government’s operating account. Contributions and investment returns must support present and future benefits. They cannot be treated as surplus revenue available for tax reductions.The UC accepts that an Alberta pension plan could be healthier than the CPP and might permit lower premiums. That is a genuine advantage, but lower contributions are not the same as a $20 billion annual government windfall.What the UC FoundThe UC’s most difficult scenario is, of course, grim: long-term GDP 16.2% below the no-independence baseline, a $31.3 billion deficit, higher taxes, and total debt of $442.3 billion. But that scenario assumes permanently higher borrowing costs, Brexit-style trade barriers, a much wider oil price discount, and inefficient government. Those are risks, not inevitable outcomes.Its smooth scenario, which I think is much more likely, assumes continued trade, which is in everyone's interest, negotiated debt, temporary interest-rate pressure, efficient government, and given a much more stable and welcoming regulatory environment, much stronger energy investment. GDP initially falls 2.2% but eventually rises 3.4% above the no-independence baseline. Wages and employment improve, while the government eventually produces a $7.8 billion surplus. That is enough for tax reductions or additional services worth roughly $1,100 per Albertan. That is hardly an economic obituary.In conclusion, the APP is directionally right but numerically too optimistic. Alberta is wealthy, productive, and entirely capable of supporting itself. The UC’s favourable scenario confirms that it could ultimately have a larger economy, higher wages, and a sustainable surplus..However, independence would not instantly create $30–$48 billion in free money. The APP understates transition and defence costs, omits a meaningful federal debt settlement, and treats pension earnings too casually. The strongest argument is not that Albertans will awaken after independence tax-free and considerably richer. It is that Alberta has the resources, population, and fiscal capacity to govern itself, and, with disciplined negotiations and competent management, could become considerably more prosperous over time. The UC report does not disprove that case. It confirms it while attaching what many will perceive as a more accurate price tag.As a final thought, I'll quote exactly from its concluding paragraph: “There is certainly a scenario where Alberta’s economy and finances could be better after separation, once a transition period is over.”