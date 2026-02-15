MACLEOD: Don’t panic — the calm case for taking Alberta’s future seriously

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.As Alberta’s independence debate moves from the sidelines into everyday political conversation, the tone is changing. That’s not surprising and is clear in online forums. The moment an idea moves from “unlikely” to “possible,” resistance hardens. People, institutions, and governments that benefit from the current system don’t just disagree — they organize, message, and push back hard. Albertans should expect a sustained, organized, well-funded campaign portraying independence as reckless, illegitimate, foreign-funded, economically disastrous, and socially dangerous. As we witness this, it is important not to overreact.The first and loudest line of attack will be economic fear. You will hear that Alberta is landlocked and therefore finished. That investment will vanish. That pensions will collapse, businesses will run, and ordinary families will pay the price. These arguments are designed less to inform than to provoke anxiety. Fear of losing stability is one of the most powerful forces in politics, and opponents know it.The way to counter that is not with outrage, but with calm, repeatable facts. Alberta already runs as a major export economy that depends on negotiated access to markets. Energy, agriculture, petrochemicals, and manufactured goods move through infrastructure governed by agreements and commercial arrangements. Around the world, landlocked jurisdictions function just fine under transit and trade frameworks. The real issue is not geography; it’s the terms of access. That is technical, negotiable, and rooted in mutual economic interest. When critics deal in absolutes, the most effective response is steady detail.The next tactic is moral pressure. Supporters will be called selfish, traitors, reckless, and much, much worse. This is where the debate shifts from policy to identity. The goal is to make the topic socially uncomfortable so people hesitate to engage. That is a classic way to shut down discussion without addressing substance..The best response is to keep returning to process. Constitutional change in a democracy happens through votes, legal mechanisms, and negotiations. That’s not extremism — that’s how federal systems evolve. Framing the issue as citizens discussing their political future keeps the debate grounded. Once you remove the emotional labels, what’s left is a question about governance structures and accountability.What worries me more is the rising edge of personal hostility. As polarization grows, a small minority will move beyond argument into intimidation: online harassment, public shaming, photographing vehicles, trying to scare people into silence. Most Albertans will not go near that behavior, but it doesn’t take many to create tension.This is where discipline matters most. Do not respond in kind. Do not amplify the worst voices by engaging with them. Document issues, use proper channels, and stay focused on the substance of our arguments. Movements lose credibility fast when they look reactive or volatile. They gain it when they appear measured, lawful, and steady under pressure.On the information front, expect a flood — charts without context, old fiscal numbers recycled as current, worst-case projections framed as inevitabilities. Trying to swat down every claim is a mistake. It turns the debate into noise. A better approach is to anchor everything to a small core of well-sourced, easy-to-understand facts: how trade works, how negotiations would unfold, what transition periods typically look like. Repeat those consistently. Familiar, credible information beats scattered rebuttals.It is also important to be honest about uncertainty. Major political change involves negotiation, costs, and complexity. Pretending otherwise sounds like a sales pitch. Acknowledging challenges while explaining how they’d be managed sounds like leadership. Voters trust realism far more than bravado..Media coverage will often highlight conflict over substance. That’s the nature of the business. So supporters and observers alike need to communicate directly and clearly, focusing on practical realities instead of reacting to every dramatic headline.Rising opposition doesn’t mean the conversation is failing. It means it matters. The real test is whether Albertans keep the discussion evidence-based and grounded in democratic norms. Misinformation loses power when people respond with facts, patience, and a refusal to be pulled into emotional escalation.In the end, credibility is the decisive asset. Not volume. Not anger. If Albertans who care about this issue show they can stay factual, calm, and focused on workable solutions, attempts to frighten, shame, or distort us will have diminishing returns. That is how serious political movements earn trust — by acting like people prepared to govern, not just argue.