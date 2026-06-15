Opinion

MACLEOD: Every road leads to Ottawa — how Ottawa’s power keeps expanding at Alberta’s expense

Under the banner of safety, climate action, and fairness, the Liberal government is steadily gaining influence over industries, information, and everyday life in Alberta.
Ottawa's expanding grip on Alberta
Ottawa's expanding grip on AlbertaImage courtesy of @cnm5000 and ChatGPT5
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