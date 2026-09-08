Opinion

MACLEOD: Federal Conservatives are losing their most loyal voters

Pierre Poilievre’s campaign against Alberta independence risks alienating the very Conservative voters, donors and volunteers his party has long taken for granted.
Federal Conservatives are losing their most loyal voters.
Federal Conservatives are losing their most loyal voters.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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