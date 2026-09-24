Opinion

MACLEOD: Fortress America leaves Ottawa behind — Alberta must align directly with Washington

Alberta sits at the epicentre of North America's new security perimeter, making federal trade policies with Beijing a dangerous liability.
Donald Trump, Danielle Smith, and Mark Carney
Donald Trump, Danielle Smith, and Mark CarneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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