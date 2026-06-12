Opinion

MACLEOD: Fortress North America – Carney’s anti-American illusion is becoming a national security issue

Anti-American rhetoric may score political points in Ottawa, but it won't protect the Arctic, secure supply chains, or deter Russia and China. Fortress North America is a necessity, not a choice.
Fortress North America
Fortress North AmericaImage courtesy of @cnm5000 ChatGPT5
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