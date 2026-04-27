Opinion

MACLEOD: Four bills, one direction — how Ottawa is reshaping online freedom

Bill C-11, C-8, C-9, and C-22 may look unrelated, but together they expand government power over content, cybersecurity, and personal data.
Digital control
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Broadcasting Act
Online Streaming
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bill C-11: The Online Streaming Act
Bill C-8
Bill C-22
Bill C-9 Combatting Hate

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