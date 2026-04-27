MACLEOD: Four bills, one direction — how Ottawa is reshaping online freedom

Canada has a habit of treating each new piece of legislation as if it arrives on its own, neatly packaged and disconnected from everything around it. One bill is about streaming. Another is about cybersecurity. Another is about hate. Another is about lawful access. Each is presented as limited, sensible, and well-intentioned. That is exactly why Canadians should stop looking at these measures one by one and start looking at the direction of travel. Because once you line up Bill C-11, Bill C-8, Bill C-9, and now Bill C-22, a pattern becomes hard to ignore. The pattern is not a government reluctantly solving narrow problems. It is a government steadily expanding its authority over what Canadians see online, how digital systems operate, what platforms must do, and how easily police and state agencies can gain access to personal information.Bill C-11 is already law. Bill C-8 is at second reading in the Senate. Bill C-9 has passed the House and moved to the Senate. Bill C-22 is now before the committee in the House. Those are not theoretical concerns anymore. They are legislative facts.Let’s start with Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act. Supporters say it is simply about bringing foreign streaming services into the Canadian broadcasting system and requiring contributions to Canadian content. That is the official line. The concern, however, has always been broader. The law adds online undertakings to the Broadcasting Act and leaves the CRTC with significant power over how online services are regulated, including rules that affect the visibility and promotion of content. Critics such as Michael Geist have argued that, despite repeated government assurances, the legislation still leaves room for regulating user-uploaded audio and audiovisual content on social media services..That may sound abstract until you translate it into real life. Most public debate now happens online, not in a town square. If regulators can influence discoverability, then the government is no longer just regulating an industry. It is shaping the conditions under which people are heard.The fear is not that an Ottawa bureaucrat will screen individual posts by hand. The fear is that platforms, under regulatory pressure, will tweak algorithms to favour safe, compliant, establishment-approved material, while dissenting writers, smaller creators, and inconvenient opinion writers simply become much harder to find.Then there is the lawful-access file. It first blew up politically in Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, which bundled border-security measures with controversial lawful-access provisions. That earlier version drew criticism because it included warrantless disclosure powers for subscriber information. The government has now returned with Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, 2026, a more polished version of the same basic instinct.Bill C-22 is better than the earlier C-2 approach in one narrow sense: it no longer relies on the same blunt warrantless-access model for subscriber information. But critics argue that the trade-off is still serious. The bill creates a new production order for subscriber information using the lower threshold of “reasonable grounds to suspect” rather than “reasonable grounds to believe.” Geist’s point is straightforward and damning: that is a real lowering of the privacy bar, not some harmless technical cleanup.And it does not stop there. Critics have warned that Bill C-22 includes metadata-retention powers that could require providers to keep categories of data for up to a year, including data relating to people not suspected of wrongdoing. The bill creates a mechanism for Canadian authorities to request subscriber information and transmission data from foreign platforms such as Google and Meta. .In plain English, that means easier access, longer retention, and broader cross-border reach. For ordinary people, the effect is obvious: they begin to act as though the state is closer than it used to be. They hesitate. They self-edit. They keep quiet.Bill C-8 pushes from another direction. It is sold as cyber-security legislation, and of course, cyber-security matters. But the bill also amends the Telecommunications Act and establishes a framework for government oversight of critical cyber systems. That is where the problem starts. Once regulators gain broad authority to direct telecom providers to do things, or stop doing them, in the name of security, the door opens to mission creep, opaque orders, and deeper state leverage over the communications infrastructure people rely on every day.Bill C-9 brings the speech issue into sharper focus. The government says it targets hatred, intimidation, and interference with access to religious or cultural places. Those are real concerns. But critics, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, have warned that, as drafted, the bill risks criminalizing some protected speech and peaceful protest, especially given the very large number of locations it covers. That is a familiar problem in Canada now: a legitimate public concern is used to justify language broad enough to catch far more than the public was told.Put all of that together, and the larger picture becomes hard to deny. One law affects online visibility. Another expands access to subscriber information and metadata. Another increases government leverage over cyber systems and telecom networks. Another pushes further into regulating hateful expression and protest. Each can be defended on its own. Together, they form a clear regulatory direction.That direction should worry Canadians. Not because Canada is about to become an obvious dictatorship. Freedom erodes quietly. It erodes when platforms decide it is safer to suppress too much than too little. It erodes when a writer wonders whether an article will be buried. It erodes when a citizen thinks twice before posting a blunt opinion because identification is easier, retention is longer, and the legal lines are less clear than they used to be. The cumulative chill is no longer a slogan. It is being written into law, one reasonable-sounding bill at a time.