Opinion

MACLEOD: From Alberta First to Ottawa-approved — the transformation of Danielle Smith

Albertans voted for a premier who would stand between them and federal overreach. Now, she stands beside Mark Carney to sell Ottawa's expensive energy conditions.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red DeerCPAC screenshot
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Federal overreach
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