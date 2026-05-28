MACLEOD: From Canada’s cash cow to energy king

Alberta sits on some of the world’s largest energy reserves, yet we’re landlocked and constantly hamstrung by Ottawa’s web of regulations, policies, and environmental vetoes. Federal rules don’t just slow projects down — they kill them outright and drive billions in investment south of the border. The result? We subsidize the rest of Canada while our core industry gets throttled.While there are many examples, allow me to reiterate just three of the major files which make this point crystal clear — first, the Northern Gateway pipeline. Proposed by Enbridge, this $7 billion-plus project would have delivered 525,000 barrels per day from Bruderheim, AB, to a new terminal in Kitimat, BC, opening direct Pacific access to Asian and global markets. It received federal approval in 2014 after years of review, but in 2016 the Trudeau government rejected it, citing tanker traffic through the Douglas Channel and “not in the public interest.” Despite support from many local First Nations and the region's massive economic potential, politics and environmental ideology won out. The project died, taking with it thousands of jobs and a genuine chance at tidewater diversification.Second, Energy East. In 2017, TransCanada abandoned a $12 billion project to ship Alberta oil to the East Coast for export to Europe. Protracted federal regulatory uncertainty — including a last-minute National Energy Board decision to expand the review to cover upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions — combined with political opposition from Quebec and a lack of real federal backing, killed it before it truly started.Third, the Trans Mountain Expansion. Years of federal court challenges, endless Impact Assessment Act reviews under Bill C-69 (the so-called “no more pipelines” bill), and mandatory extra indigenous consultations turned a straightforward twinning along an existing right-of-way into a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar nightmare. Even after it finally came online, the delays and cost overruns proved Ottawa’s process isn’t built for getting shovels in the ground — it’s built for virtue signalling and veto power.That’s the status quo inside Confederation. A sovereign Alberta flips the script entirely..As an independent nation, we’d have the leverage to negotiate coastal access directly and get it done quickly — either through BC or the United States (US). No more federal “national interest” overrides, no eastern political horse-trading, and no Impact Assessment Act hanging over every route.With BC, we could sit down as equals and cut a straight deal: fair revenue sharing, world-class indigenous partnerships (building on the co-ownership model Alberta’s already exploring), and streamlined environmental standards that actually prioritize results over endless process. Coastal First Nations have voiced concerns about new northern routes to Prince Rupert, but as a sovereign partner, we could offer direct economic stakes — jobs, equity, and long-term benefits — that Ottawa’s one-size-fits-all approach never delivers. BC’s current tanker moratorium and opposition to northern routes? Those become negotiable when the federal middleman is gone and Alberta’s offering real prosperity without Quebec or Ontario’s priorities in the mix.If that proves too problematic, we could go south through the US. We already export the vast majority of our oil there, and recent cross-border approvals, such as the April 2026 permit for a new Montana-linked line reusing Keystone XL segments, show Washington is ready to deal when Ottawa isn’t in the way. As an independent Alberta, we could fast-track additional pipelines or expansions straight to US Gulf or Pacific ports, bypassing BC entirely if needed. Direct state-to-state and nation-to-nation talks mean predictable timelines, not years of Canadian court battles. Investors hate uncertainty; we’d give them certainty overnight..The benefits would be immediate and massive. Faster pipelines to tidewater or US markets could let us capture full global prices instead of the discounted “landlocked” differential that costs us billions every year. Domestic refining incentives become straightforward — no federal carbon tax distortions or net zero mandates killing projects. We could pour saved capital into carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology, turning our oil sands into the cleanest heavy oil on the continent while creating high-skilled jobs. And bilateral US deals? We’d negotiate them directly as a reliable North American energy anchor, not as a junior partner in someone else’s Confederation. Think long-term contracts with Texas refineries, joint infrastructure funding, and energy security pacts that lock in demand for decades. Alberta becomes the go-to supplier when the world needs stable, ethical hydrocarbons — without Ottawa deciding our future based on political support from the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor.That market-driven path naturally flows into broader trade power. As an independent state, we’d partner with the US the way true equals do, nation to nation. We could build bilateral agreements free from federal restraints that have long favoured eastern manufacturing or played politics with China. Inside Canada, CUSMA ties our hands because Ottawa sets the terms for the whole country. An independent Alberta could negotiate energy-specific pacts directly with Washington or individual states like Texas and Montana. Imagine streamlined cross-border pipelines treated like interstate commerce: faster permitting, shared regulatory standards, ample investment capital and zero risk of Canadian political vetoes. We could lock in direct investment from US majors, co-develop LNG terminals on the West Coast (via negotiated US routes if needed), and expand tech and agricultural trade on our own terms.As but one example, imagine the resurgence in dairy farming in Alberta once we are free of the Quebec-driven supply management system..And why stop there? Independence lets us pursue bilateral deals across agriculture, technology, AI, data centres, and critical minerals: unfettered by Ottawa’s priorities that sometimes seem more focused on appeasing foreign powers than backing Alberta producers. No more watching federal trade policy tilt toward Ontario auto plants or Quebec hydro while our exports sit in limbo. We’d move at the speed of business, signing agreements that deliver real market access to Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond, all the while deepening the US relationship that already buys 90% of our oil. Diversification does not mean alienating your primary customer.Here’s the bottom line: an independent Alberta becomes a financial powerhouse almost by default. We stop sending an estimated $30 to $40 billion net every year to Ottawa — money that funds equalization payments to other provinces, while we get zero in return. (That’s roughly $8,000 per Albertan, part of the $544 billion we’ve contributed since 2000.) That cash stays home: lower taxes, debt paydown, better hospitals, schools, and infrastructure. Add in ramped-up internal trade within Alberta, surging US exports, and the numbers compound fast. All royalties flow straight to our treasury. Investment capital floods in because investors know the rules won’t change on a federal whim. Production grows, jobs multiply, and our economy diversifies without waiting for permission from the Laurentian elites.Albertans have overcontributed and subsidized Confederation long enough while watching our energy potential get vetoed. Sovereignty isn’t radical — it’s just math and common sense. It gives us the coastal access, the US partnerships, and the retained wealth to build the future Albertans deserve. The tools are there. The opportunity is now. Let’s seize it.