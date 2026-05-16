MACLEOD: From licenced citizen to ‘gun grab’ criminal

I'm old enough to remember a time when owning a firearm in Alberta was simply a part of our lives. Farmers carried rifles in the back of the truck. Hunters taught their kids firearm safety before they taught them to drive. Sport shooting clubs operated openly and responsibly. We knew the difference between a .22 short, .22 Long, and .22 LR before our tenth birthday. Firearms were simply tools, traditions, and hobbies. In Alberta, owning a variety of guns was never viewed as offensive or radical. It was, and remains, completely normal. What changed was not Alberta’s gun culture. What changed was the political culture of central and eastern Canada, where urban voters increasingly treat firearms ownership itself as suspect. Successive federal Liberal governments have exploited that divide relentlessly. After every major shooting anywhere in North America, Ottawa returns to the same script: announce yet another firearms ban, promise another confiscation scheme, and portray lawful gun owners as the problem. Meanwhile, gang shootings in Toronto, illegal handgun smuggling across the US border, repeat violent offenders, and organized crime networks continue largely untouched.That is the source of Alberta’s fury over Canada’s so-called “Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program,” what most gun owners correctly call confiscation. Since 2020, Ottawa has prohibited more than 2,500 firearm models, including many legally purchased, legally registered, and legally stored by Canadians who passed extensive background checks and licencing requirements.These are not black-market criminals. These are licenced PAL holders who have already completed mandatory safety training, RCMP screening, criminal background checks, and continuous eligibility monitoring. They are ordinary, everyday, hardworking Albertans who respect the law and have never committed a serious crime. Yet Ottawa’s message is brutally simple: surrender your legally acquired property or become a criminal..After October 30, possession of these 2500+ prohibited firearm models becomes a criminal offence unless they are surrendered, deactivated, or otherwise disposed of in accordance with federal rules. Think about that carefully. A farmer, rancher, hunter, or competitive shooter who purchased a firearm legally five years ago, passed every background check, stored it safely, committed no crime, and harmed nobody, nor ever will, may suddenly face criminal sanctions because the federal government arbitrarily changed the rules.That is not public safety. That is political intimidation dressed up as policy.Ottawa insists the program is about “community safety” and removing “assault-style firearms” from Canadian streets. But the narrative collapses completely under scrutiny. Numerous provinces and police agencies have refused to participate or provide resources. Alberta invoked the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to block provincial cooperation. Saskatchewan has taken similar steps. Even the Calgary Police Service openly stated that it is not participating because Alberta declined to be involved. That should tell Canadians everything..If this policy genuinely represented an urgent public safety necessity, police services would be aggressively supporting it. Instead, many law enforcement agencies question its effectiveness, while provinces challenge its practicality and constitutionality. Even Doug Ford criticized the program as wasteful and ineffective. The reason is obvious. Criminals do not obey firearms prohibitions.Gang members in Toronto are not handing over smuggled Glock pistols because Ottawa banned an AR-15 in Red Deer. Organized crime networks importing illegal weapons across the border are not filing compensation paperwork through a federal portal. Drug traffickers are not worried about PAL renewals.Lawful owners are targeted because they are easy targets. They are known, licenced, and compliant. Then comes the staggering cost. Ottawa originally earmarked nearly $250 million just for compensation covering an estimated 136,000 firearms. Critics and the Parliamentary Budget Officer's estimates suggest the final cost could balloon to or beyond $750 million once administration, logistics, enforcement, storage, and destruction are included. .Canadians already lived through this insanity once. The long-gun registry was sold as a modest safety initiative and exploded into a billion-dollar federal boondoggle. Now Ottawa appears determined to repeat the disaster — only this time with outright confiscation.And for what measurable benefit?As of March 31, only about 67,000 firearms had been declared nationally, roughly half of what Ottawa expected. Alberta accounted for only 7,334 declarations. Resistance remains high. Participation remains weak. Outside major urban centres, confidence in this program is practically nonexistent.Albertans do not respond well to being lectured by Ottawa elites who know nothing about rural life, firearms culture, or Western realities. They respond even worse when billions are wasted during housing shortages, affordability crises, collapsing healthcare access, rising violent crime, and exploding federal debt.Imagine telling Albertans that Ottawa cannot stop illegal guns at the border, cannot keep repeat violent offenders in jail, cannot control organized crime trafficking fentanyl into Canadian communities — but somehow has endless money and bureaucratic energy to confiscate legally owned firearms from vetted citizens in Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, or Lethbridge.The arrogance is breathtaking.This program has become symbolic of something much larger in Alberta: the growing belief that this Liberal government no longer distinguishes between criminals and ordinary citizens. This theory is most certainly reinforced by its creeping ability to view, censor, and prosecute any digital platform that allows content considered unfavourable. I have written at length about that here. Increasingly, lawful behaviour itself feels temporary, tolerated only until the next federal decree changes the rules or even deems it noncompliant.And that is the real danger here.On October 30, many Albertans will not suddenly become dangerous people. They will not suddenly become extremists. They will not suddenly become threats to society.They will simply wake up as citizens whose own federal government has turned them into criminals with the stroke of a pen.