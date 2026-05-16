Opinion

MACLEOD: From licenced citizen to ‘gun grab’ criminal

The Liberal ‘gun grab’ will criminalize thousands of Albertans.
'Gun Grab' criminals
'Gun Grab' criminalsImage courtesy of ChatGPT5
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