MACLEOD: Guided by principles, Alberta’s future as an independent nation

Colin MacLeod is a Calgary-based aviation consultant, and author of "The Case for Alberta's Independence."The principles, ideals, and culture we would carry into an independent Alberta are not abstract theories, but values forged through our history. They were shaped by the grit of early pioneers who broke land and built communities on the Prairies. By the persistence and self-reliance of ranchers who endured harsh winters and long stretches of isolation. By the risk tolerance of oil drillers who gambled everything on striking resource wealth, and by the bitter lessons of the Dust Bowl thirties, when failure and hardship taught Albertans to rely on themselves and their neighbours rather than distant governments. From those collective experiences emerged a political and social culture that highly values small and accountable government, personal responsibility, low competitive taxes, high tolerance of risk and investment, and an uncompromising respect for property and human rights. These ideals are not slogans. They provide the foundation on which a sovereign Alberta could be built and a vision of what it could become. Government must be lean, limited, and transparent. Independence would demand new institutions: foreign affairs, defence, and border management. But these should not be allowed to grow into the same kind of sprawling, unaccountable bureaucracy we have often criticized in Ottawa. Our model should be one of fiscal restraint, clear citizen oversight, and clearly defined limits on state power.Economically, Alberta would need to prove itself quickly. Low and simple taxes would be essential to attract and retain capital. We could draw lessons from small countries like Ireland or Singapore, who leveraged competitive tax systems to thrive. But we must not underestimate the weight of obligations we would inherit: significant debt, pensions, and the cost of new institutions. Meeting these head-on while holding firm to a culture of responsibility would be critical..Where Alberta can truly distinguish itself is in its respect for human and property rights. A new constitution could enshrine property rights, peaceful expression, freedom of association, and personal freedoms with far greater clarity and protection than exists today. A number of Albertans are working hard on just that; here is but one example. Investors and citizens alike must know their rights are secure and will not be subject to arbitrary political interference. That trust could become one of Alberta’s greatest advantages.Still, independence would bring serious challenges. Currency, defence, and trade access are not abstract issues. Alberta would have to decide whether to create its own money or continue using the Canadian or US dollar. It would need to establish security arrangements, likely in partnership with allies rather than going it alone. And as a landlocked exporter, Alberta's prosperity would depend on negotiating direct access to tidewater — this would test our resolve more than any other issue. But as an independent country, we would have important and significant leverage in these negotiations. We have zero leverage as a province. It is here, facing those challenges, that our ideals and principles matter most. Lean and accountable government gives us the agility to respond quickly when crises arise, without the delays of a bloated bureaucracy. Low taxes and an open economy will send a signal to the world that Alberta is ready for business, even in times of uncertainty. A culture of work, contribution, and personal responsibility will ensure that citizens see themselves not as passive dependents of the state, but as active contributors to building the new nation. And our unwavering protection of property and human rights will foster confidence at home and abroad, creating the stability investors and allies demand. These principles will not eliminate the challenges — but they will equip us with the tools to meet them head-on, adapt to them, and ultimately overcome them..History offers proof of this. Ireland emerged from British rule with high poverty and little infrastructure, yet by adhering to fiscal discipline and creating an investment-friendly climate, it transformed into one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies. Norway, once a marginal player under Denmark and Sweden, harnessed its natural resources and a culture of work to become one of the wealthiest nations per capita. Singapore, lacking both land and resources, relied on a relentless commitment to clean governance, competitive taxation, and open trade to rise from a struggling colony into one of the world’s leading financial hubs. The lesson from these examples is clear: independence is never easy, but when a nation leans on its core values with discipline and resolve, it can carve out a prosperous and respected place in the world.An independent Alberta would not be a utopia. It would face high risks and costs, much slander, and resistance. But history shows that adversity can sharpen a nation’s character. If Alberta commits to the principles that have long defined its people — freedom, responsibility, accountability, and a spirit of free enterprise — it can transform those challenges into opportunities. Independence would not be a retreat from the world, but a bold step toward shaping our own future on our own terms.Colin MacLeod is a Calgary-based aviation consultant, and author of "The Case for Alberta's Independence."