Opinion

MACLEOD: Hypocrisy of Canadian sovereignty — why Alberta gets called traitors for what Quebec does freely

Ottawa ignores foreign interference from hostile regimes but screams "treason" when Albertans discuss economic independence — proving federalism only works one way.
Quebec Flag
Quebec FlagImage courtesy of Harry Spink on Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Quebec
David Eby
Sovereignty
Bc Ndp
Independence
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news