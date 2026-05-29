MACLEOD: If Albertans want independence, we must take back the UCP

A defeatist tone is creeping into parts of the Alberta independence movement, and it is a strategic mistake. It sounds something like this: the courts are against us, Ottawa is against us, the mainstream media is against us, First Nations litigation has complicated the referendum path, and Danielle Smith has kicked the actual question far enough down the road that the movement may lose momentum.The courts have now complicated the petition route, with a King’s Bench ruling quashing the process on the grounds of the province’s duty to consult First Nations. Premier Danielle Smith has responded with a different, confusing, non-binding October 19 vote asking whether Alberta should pursue the legal steps toward a future binding referendum, rather than simply putting the direct independence question to Albertans now. The independence movement should stop acting as though its only path is pleading with the current UCP leadership to deliver salvation from above. A better strategy is obvious: take over the UCP from within.The UCP is already the governing vehicle of Alberta conservatism. It contains a substantial independence wing. It contains members, constituency associations, activists, and MLAs who are plainly more sympathetic to Alberta-first politics than the premier’s carefully managed “sovereign Alberta inside a united Canada” language. Even critics of the UCP now openly argue that independence sentiment is no longer outside the party but inside it. .So why build entirely outside the gates when there is already a road through the front door?The independence movement needs to think like a serious political enterprise, not a protest camp. That means control of the constituency associations. It means policy resolutions, leadership reviews, and candidate nominations. It means showing up at UCP AGMs in numbers large enough to matter. It means making every MLA understand that Alberta-first voters are not a decorative fringe to be patted on the head during campaigns and ignored once the pressure fades.That does not mean abandoning outside pressure. The petition campaign was valuable because it proved organizational capacity. It demonstrated that hundreds of thousands of Albertans are willing to put their names to the question of independence. But now that the direct petition route has been delayed or obstructed, the movement must diversify its tactics.There are at least four serious options..First, the movement should organize inside the UCP with ruthless discipline. The goal should not be vague “influence.” The goal should be policy control, nomination leverage, leadership leverage, and ultimately caucus leverage. If the UCP wants independence-minded votes, it must be made to carry independence-minded policy.Second, the movement should contest the October 19 vote intelligently. Even if Smith’s question is confusing, delayed, and watered down, it still creates a province-wide platform. That platform should be used. The message should be simple: vote for Alberta’s right to decide, then demand the direct question. A flawed doorway is still a doorway.Third, the movement should continue building an independent civic infrastructure outside party politics. Continue to support the Alberta Prosperity Project, Keith Wilson’s Alberta Transition Council. That also means continuing with local committees, town halls, legal research, economic modelling, First Nations outreach, trade-policy work, pension analysis, currency analysis, defence and border planning, and a serious answer to every serious objection. Fourth, independence advocates should stop treating every setback as proof of betrayal and start treating it as proof that the movement is now significant enough to be resisted. No one builds legal walls, media campaigns, and procedural traps against a movement that does not matter..The worst mistake now would be splintering into ego-driven factions, each claiming to be the true voice of Alberta independence while accomplishing very little. We have done this so many times before. There is room for outside parties, pressure groups, legal campaigns, and public advocacy. But the governing battlefield remains the UCP. That is where power currently sits. That is where the movement has sympathetic ears. That is where the next real fight needs to occur.Alberta independence supporters should be angry and frustrated, but we should not be chaotic or defeated. We need to be skeptical of Smith’s manoeuvring, but we also need to understand the opportunity.The next phase is organization. Take over the constituency associations. Win the nominations. Pressure the caucus. Shape the referendum campaign. Build the policy case. Force the UCP leadership to follow the members, not the other way around.