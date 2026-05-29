Opinion

MACLEOD: If Albertans want independence, we must take back the UCP

Court rulings, Ottawa pressure, and referendum delays are not signs the movement is dead — they are proof it has become politically dangerous.
Alberta United Conservative Party Board
Alberta United Conservative Party Board Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Ucp
United Conservative Party
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news