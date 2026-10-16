MACLEOD: If citizenship is required to vote — verify it

While working as a scrutineer at a Calgary polling place, I calculated that about 50% of voters were visible minorities. They included Southeast Asian, Indian, Filipino, Eastern European, Middle Eastern, Black, and Chinese voters, among others. About 95% of voters presented Alberta driver’s licences. It was an informal observation, but it raised a straightforward question. Canadian citizenship is required to vote. Why, then, does that not have to be proven at the ballot box? Alberta’s eligibility rules require provincial voters to be Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old, and ordinarily resident in Alberta. Its identification requirements, which are very open, focus on proving identity and address. A driver’s licence can satisfy those requirements even though non-citizens can legally obtain one. Citizenship remains a condition of voting without documentary proof being routinely required at the polls.Calgary’s population profile reports that 41% of city residents identified as visible minorities in the 2021 census. That helps explain the changing face of a Calgary polling station, although appearance tells us nothing about anyone’s citizenship or eligibility. To be clear, I saw no evidence that those voters were voting illegally. But the demographic shift is undeniable. .Alberta’s population grew by nearly 700,000 in five years to a total of 5.1 million, raising legitimate questions about housing, public services, and political change. Immigration will obviously reshape the electorate over time. .The political consequences are worth discussing honestly. Canadian election research has documented a historical Liberal advantage among immigrant voters. In-depth analysis of the 2019 election found that advantage continues, and many voices believe it drives the Liberal Party's push to increase immigration. Recall that Alberta has absolutely no control over these policies. In a close urban riding, even a modest shift in support can change the result. Quebec reminds us how narrow the margins can be. In the 1995 sovereignty referendum, the official results were 50.58% No and 49.42% Yes. Just 54,288 votes separated the sides among more than 4.6 million valid ballots. Decisions with consequences lasting generations can come down to barely more than one percentage point.Premier Jacques Parizeau attributed the defeat to “money and the ethnic vote.” The phrase drew widespread condemnation, and he resigned the next day. The underlying numbers, however, were straightforward. Non-francophones, roughly 15% to 20% of the population and concentrated in Montreal, voted overwhelmingly No, with estimates in the 90% to 95% range. Among francophones, Yes support reached about 60%. The solid non-francophone bloc was large enough to tip a close overall result. Parizeau’s language was crude, but the arithmetic was not invented. That result illustrates the importance of dependable voting procedures without establishing that ineligible voters cast ballots. Every eligible citizen’s ballot carries equal weight, whether citizenship was acquired recently or at birth. Eligibility verification should provide the same assurance for everyone..A practical starting point already exists. Since July 2, 2026, Alberta has been issuing driver’s licences and identification cards with a citizenship marker when supporting documents confirm Canadian citizenship. That gives the familiar licence a useful additional function and could make verification straightforward for many voters.Voters without a citizenship-marked Alberta licence or identification card should be required to present a valid Canadian passport or certified proof of Canadian citizenship at the voting booth. Officials should verify citizenship before issuing a ballot, using a clear standard applied equally to everyone.I do not claim that widespread non-citizen voting is occurring in Alberta. My concern is the gap between requiring citizenship and not routinely documenting it. We should be able to discuss closing that gap; the requirement should apply regardless of political advantage. The UCP, Liberals, New Democrats, and independence supporters all have an interest in reliable voter eligibility checks. Alberta should require documented citizenship verification for all future provincial and municipal elections and provincial referendums. Ottawa should establish the same standard for federal elections.Apply the requirement equally and make compliance straightforward at the voting booth.