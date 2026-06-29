Opinion

MACLEOD: Is Canada too big, too divided, and too centralized to work? Alberta thinks so

As Ottawa centralizes power and Alberta feels increasingly ignored, the case for independence is shifting from anger to questions of fairness, autonomy and self-government.
Is Canada too large?
Is Canada too large?Image courtesy of @cnm5000 and ChatGPT5
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