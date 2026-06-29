MACLEOD: Is Canada too big, too divided, and too centralized to work? Alberta thinks so

There is a serious argument that Canada is no longer merely a large country with regional differences, but a country so vast, economically uneven, and culturally divided that it is becoming nearly impossible to govern effectively from the centre. That argument should not be dismissed as anger, nostalgia, or Western grievance. It deserves to be examined on its merits.A country stretching from the Pacific to the Atlantic to the Arctic, with radically different economies, languages, histories, cultures, and political instincts, cannot be governed well if Ottawa assumes one national policy template can fit everyone. Geography, distance, and culture all matter. In Canada, all three are now colliding with a federal government that increasingly treats national unity as national uniformity.The first and most obvious divide is economic. Alberta is a resource-producing, export-driven province whose prosperity depends heavily on energy, agriculture, transportation corridors, private investment, and access to the United States. Much of central Canada, by contrast, is more dependent on manufacturing, finance, public administration, protected industries, and federal spending. Atlantic Canada has its own realities, including smaller populations, older demographics, fisheries, seasonal industries, and long reliance on federal transfers. Quebec has a large public sector, a distinct national identity, and a political culture that expects the federal government to recognize its separateness while still funding many of its priorities.These differences shape how people see the country. In Alberta, wealth is often understood as something created by risk, work, capital, land, machinery, resource development, and trade. In Ottawa, wealth is too often treated as something to be allocated, redistributed, regulated, or morally corrected. That is a fundamental philosophical divide. An Albertan looking at a drilling rig, a farm, a cattle operation, or a pipeline does not see an environmental problem to be managed from a distance. He sees a livelihood, a family business, a tax base, and a contribution to the country. Too often, Ottawa sees the same thing and starts drafting restrictions..Equalization sits at the centre of this resentment. Supporters argue that it allows Canadians to receive comparable public services regardless of where they live. That theory has merit. But in practice, Albertans see a system where their province has helped finance the federation for decades while receiving little political respect in return. It is difficult to ask a province to contribute heavily to national revenues, then restrict the very industries that generate that wealth. That is not a partnership, but rather a simple extraction with a lecture attached.The political divide is just as obvious. Alberta has repeatedly voted differently from much of central Canada. The Prairies have often preferred smaller government, lower taxes, resource development, criminal justice seriousness, stronger property rights, and closer relations with the United States. Quebec has frequently voted around language, identity, secularism, autonomy, and protection of its distinct society. Ontario often decides federal elections because of its population weight and seat count. Atlantic Canada has its own political incentives, often tied to federal programs and regional development. British Columbia is split between urban progressivism, environmental politics, interior conservatism, and resource communities that often feel ignored by Vancouver and Ottawa alike.The result is a country where federal elections can produce governments that are legitimate under the rules, but culturally alien to large regions. That is especially true in Alberta. When a federal government elected largely outside Alberta imposes energy, climate, speech, firearms, or regulatory policy on Alberta, many Albertans do not experience that as national democracy. They experience it as a distant rule. There is a difference between losing an election and being permanently outnumbered by regions that do not share your priorities, your economy, or your view of government.Language deepens the divide. Quebec is not simply another province with a different accent. It is a French-speaking nation within Canada with its own legal tradition, cultural institutions, political memory, and survival instinct. Quebec’s language laws, secularism laws, and constitutional posture all reflect a province determined to protect itself from assimilation. Whether one agrees with every policy or not, Quebec has made one thing clear: it expects to be treated as distinct.Alberta should study that carefully. Quebec has never been shy about defending its interests. It uses its leverage and demands recognition. It resists federal intrusion. It protects its language, culture, and jurisdiction. Alberta, by contrast, has too often been told that defending its economy is selfish, that defending its jurisdiction is extreme, and that objecting to federal overreach is somehow un-Canadian. That double standard is one reason the independence argument has gained force..There is also a difference in tolerance for government control. In some parts of Canada, especially in larger urban centres, there appears to be greater comfort with centralized programs, speech regulation, climate mandates, public sector growth, and national administrative solutions. In Alberta, there remains a stronger frontier instinct: leave people alone, let them work, let them build, let them keep more of what they earn, and do not regulate an industry you do not understand. That instinct is not anti-Canadian. It is deeply Western Canadian. It comes from settlement, distance, hardship, weather, agriculture, oil, ranching, entrepreneurship, and a long memory of being treated as a colony for eastern priorities.Culture is harder to measure than money, but it may matter more. Alberta’s culture has been shaped by the land, by risk, by resource development, by small towns, by migration, by rodeo grounds, by oilfield camps, by farmers watching the sky, and by families who built something with their hands. Ottawa’s culture is shaped by departments, agencies, courts, universities, national media, lobby groups, and permanent policy classes. Those are very different worlds. Neither is inherently evil. But they do not see Canada the same way.That is why the phrase “governed from the middle” resonates. Ottawa is not geographically in the middle of Canada, but politically it often behaves as though central Canada is the default setting of the country. The national media is centred there. The bureaucracy is centred there. The assumptions are centred there. The moral language of Canadian politics is centred there. Alberta is then expected to explain itself, justify itself, defend itself, and apologize for itself..This is not sustainable. A mature federation must recognize differences. It must allow provinces real autonomy, respect regional economies, and it must stop using national unity as a weapon against dissenting provinces. And it must be understood that a country can be too centralized even if it remains formally democratic.The Alberta independence argument, properly stated, is not that Canada is too big to exist. It is that Canada may now be too big, too diverse, and too politically uneven to be governed fairly by one increasingly centralized national government. That is a serious claim, and it is becoming harder to refute.Canada could answer this challenge with humility: decentralize, respect provincial jurisdiction, reform equalization, protect resource corridors, reduce regulatory hostility, and treat Alberta as a partner rather than a problem. But if Ottawa continues to treat Alberta’s economy as a national asset and Alberta’s political objections as a nuisance, then the independence argument will not fade. It will grow.For many Albertans, this is no longer about anger alone. It is about dignity, consent, fairness, self-respect, and self-government. A country this large can survive only if its regions believe they are respected. Once that belief disappears, flags, slogans, and sentimental appeals to unity will not be enough.