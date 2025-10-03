MacLEOD: Is it time for Alberta’s independence referendum?

Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X.The call for an independence referendum in Alberta in the spring of 2026 has brought Alberta to a critical political crossroad, forcing a sharp debate on the prudence of such a move. A debate that will intensify as dissent with Premier Danielle Smith’s unmet nine demands for Alberta disappear into the fog of history and the UCP AGM, scheduled for November 28, grows closer.For decades, Western alienation has festered, leading to repeated but ultimately frustrated attempts to renegotiate Alberta's place within the federation. Now, as calls for a referendum intensify, the debate has crystallized into three distinct viewpoints, each offering a different diagnosis of Alberta's readiness and a contrasting prescription for the path forward.One perspective holds that Alberta is simply not yet ready for independence and that a delay is necessary to strengthen key institutions. Proponents argue that the successful launch of a new, sovereign nation is an intricate process requiring established, robust national infrastructure. .LAFRAMBOISE: The persecution of Canada’s ‘other’ Freedom Convoy truckers.This goes beyond provincial entities and includes vital, yet currently federal, institutions such as a fully independent central bank, a military and diplomatic corps, and a replacement for the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), which manages billions of dollars in assets for Albertans. While Alberta can — and is — exploring the creation of an Alberta Pension Plan (APP) and other provincial bodies, the full transfer and development of these institutions takes time and legal clarity. Rushing the process, this side argues, risks economic and social instability, potentially creating a "failed state" or one so fragile it is immediately beholden to foreign powers for essential services and security. Delaying the referendum, they contend, allows for the meticulous development of a comprehensive sovereign blueprint, ensuring a stable transition that minimizes risk to Albertans’ savings, trade, and security. The focus should be on building the house first, not just securing the demolition permit..A second, more skeptical viewpoint argues that the entire exercise is futile, believing that the sentiment for remaining in Canada is too high for independence to ever secure a victory. Current polling consistently shows that a decisive majority of Albertans would vote to stay in Canada. While a significant minority express profound alienation and support separation, the attachment of most Albertans to their country remains strong, especially among newcomers and those in the major urban centers. Those who hold this view worry that forcing a referendum would only distract the Alberta government from its core responsibilities — managing healthcare, education, and the economy — while simultaneously handing a political victory to federalist forces when the "No" side inevitably prevails. .TOKEN LEFTY: The UCP manufactured teacher’s strike.The failure of a referendum would not only validate Ottawa's position but also strip Alberta of its most powerful bargaining chip: the credible threat of independence. Once the referendum fails, they argue, the federal government would have little incentive to concede on major issues like equalization reform, pipeline approvals, or carbon policy, leaving Alberta even more powerless.Finally, a third and more aggressive strategy suggests that calling the referendum for 2026, regardless of current polling, is the best way to educate and mobilize the electorate. Many Albertans feel that this vote will succeed, especially after a concerted and educational campaign prior to the vote. This is based on the premise that a referendum campaign, with the accompanying public and private discussions, would dramatically shift public opinion by focusing everyone’s attention. .By setting a hard date, those seeking independence can force a high-profile, intense debate that will, by necessity, increase the public's knowledge of Alberta’s perceived "subordinate position in Canada." The campaign would detail the staggering sums Alberta contributes to federal programs like equalization, the history of federal intervention (like the National Energy Program), and the number of times successive provincial governments have tried and failed to "fix" the federation — from constitutional amendments, to Senate reforms, to symbolic provincial referendums on equalization. The mere existence of the campaign, its proponents argue, will compel federalist opponents to make their own case, inevitably highlighting the very grievances that fuel the separatist cause. This viewpoint sees the referendum as a necessary political catalyst — a "knowledge bomb" — that, win or lose, will fundamentally change the political calculation in Ottawa and either secure independence or force a radical renegotiation of Alberta’s place in a truly decentralized Canada..THOMSON: Canada’s silent war: Losing to terrorists without a fight.Alberta’s sovereignty debate hinges on balancing preparation, pragmatism, and bold action. In contemplating the way forward, Albertans must weigh the risks and rewards of each approach. Is a delayed, cautious path the most prudent, even if it might lose the current political momentum? Is accepting the current reality and focusing on core provincial governance the most practical, even if it means abandoning the most effective bargaining tool? Or is the calculated risk of an immediate referendum, with its potential to educate the public and force a constitutional crisis, the only way to achieve real and lasting change for Alberta? An early referendum carries the risk of failure but offers the potential to rapidly educate the public, shift polls, and extract federal compromises, capitalizing on recent sentiment spikes and political tensions.The answer to which path is "the best way forward" will define Alberta's future — a stable, developed nation; a frustrated, but committed province; or a fully autonomous region within a dramatically altered Canada.Colin MacLeod is the author of the provocative book “The Case for Alberta’s Independence,” and the force behind @cnm5000 on X..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.