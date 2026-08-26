Opinion

MACLEOD: Kenney and Notley welcome their political love child — it’s the best advertisement for independence yet

The man who built the UCP and the NDP premier he defeated now stand 'shoulder to shoulder' for Confederation — proof that Alberta really only has one party: the establishment.
Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney
Rachel Notley and Jason KenneyImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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Canada
Alberta
Jason Kenney
Rachel Notley
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
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